Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dresses Differ in One Key Detail

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their eleventh wedding anniversary, and this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary. For many royal watchers, one of the highlights of both days were Kate and Meghan’s choice in wedding dresses—Kate in Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, Meghan in Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. Both dresses were knockouts, and both inspired countless brides.

There’s no way you forgot this dress, but, just in case, a refresh: On April 29, 2011, the then Kate Middleton wore a lace-covered ivory gown with a corseted bodice—a gown inspired by classic Victorian styles, according to The Daily Express .

Meghan’s May 19, 2018, stunner was pure white with a looser fit and a bateau neckline, revealing part of the bride’s shoulders. Though many brides break this rule, traditionally for royal weddings, shoulders are covered inside the church, making Meghan’s gown more risqué than Kate’s. It’s a risk Meghan was able to take because she wasn’t marrying the heir to the throne; Kate had to adhere to all royal rules, says Harriet Castle, who spoke to the Express about both gowns.

“Both of their wedding dresses were stunning and really reflected both of their styles and positions in the family perfectly,” she says. “The neckline is one major differing point. Kate went for a v-neck, which kickstarted a trend among brides at the time. Her look overall was cleaner, whereas Meghan took more risks. Meghan’s boatneck design was seen as a bit more risqué for a royal wedding, but it suited her perfectly.”

And, though both wedding dresses remain two of the most popular of the modern era, it’s Meghan’s that is the most popular, according to research looking at global monthly Google searches for wedding dresses from 15 of the most popular royal weddings.

“Meghan’s wedding dress is officially the most searched for…with more Google searches than any other royal bride in the world,” the Express says. “Kate has the world’s second favorite royal wedding dress.”

And not to be totally outdone, despite her wedding taking place over 74 years ago, the Queen’s 1947 wedding dress ranks fifth, with over 7,700 searches on average per month. Princess Diana’s 1981 dress is the third most searched behind her daughters-in-law, with an average of 30,000 searches each month.