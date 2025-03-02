Princess Kate Organized Mom Carole Middleton's 70th Birthday Party in $46,000 Per Week Mustique Villa
Princess Margaret's exclusive villa is the only place "Carole really lets her hair down."
Princess Kate, Prince William, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—recently vacationed on the island of Mustique. In fact, Kate Middleton traded her BAFTAs gown for a bikini, despite the fact that Prince William is president of the organization. As well as being a royal favorite destination, beloved by Princess Margaret, Kate and William's vacation served as the perfect backdrop for Carole Middleton's 70th birthday.
It was previously reported that Carole had joined her daughter, her son-in-law, and grandchildren on the exclusive island for the family trip. According to the Daily Mail, Kate made sure her mom had a birthday she'd never forget in the perfect location.
The outlet reported that "Princess Margaret's famed bolthole, Les Jolies Eaux," was "the only place" the late Queen's sister "could truly relax." Unsurprisingly, "Carole, too, can escape the scrutiny and expectations that accompany being the mother of one of the most photographed women in the world." As such, it apparently made sense to return to the private island to celebrate her 70th birthday
"There's nowhere Carole would rather be than in Mustique for her 70th with her daughter," a source told the Daily Mail. "Carole really lets her hair down and happily chats to anyone she meets on the island. She feels totally at ease but remains discreet—regardless of how many cocktails are consumed."
The outlet reported that Carole is a regular at the island's bar, with a source saying, "She loves a few bottles of cold white wine and leaves Michael despairing of her antics sometimes." Per the Daily Mail, Carole was joined by all of her children—Kate, Pippa, and James—along with their partners and children for the special occasion.
"Carole is queen of the island," a source told the publication. "She really lets loose, and she's a hoot. But these days she tends to do most of her socializing before Kate and the family arrive. Once they get there, Carole goes to ground and prefers to have private catered dinners at the villa." As the villa reportedly costs $46,000 per week to rent, and boasts "two swimming pools, access to a private beach, and a dining pavilion open on four sides with views of the sea," it's completely understandable that Carole and the Middletons would savor the privacy.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
