All the Details on Princess Kate and Prince William's Seriously Luxe Mustique Vacation

Prince William and Princess Kate skipped the 2025 BAFTAs in favor of spending time with their kids—and this royal family of five didn't just head on just any old vacation.

Mustique has long been a favorite destination of the Royal Family, and it's been reported that the Waleses have been enjoying some time on the island. According to the Mail on Sunday, Princess Kate's mother, Carole Middleton—who recently celebrated her 70th birthday—is believed to have arrived a few days ahead of her family, while William, Kate and their crew flew business class on British Airways.

The ultra-private (and ultra-pricey) Caribbean locale was once Princess Margaret's beloved home away from home, and it's also a preferred vacation spot of the future king and queen. Prince William and Princess Kate have visited the island on a number of occasions over the years, and although it's not yet been reported where they're staying for their February trip, they rented a seriously luxurious property in 2019.

Per Hello! the family stayed at Villa Antilles, a home owned by Prince William's friend Andrew Dunn. You can even take a video tour of the villa on Mustique's official website (don't mind if we do!) and the property boasts everything from a massive infinity pool overlooking the sea to a private butler, chef, housekeeper and gardener. The pool is so stunning, in fact, that it was dubbed "one of the most impressive heated infinity pools on the island," per the Villa Antilles brochure.

The prince and princess spent time in the islands during their 2022 Caribbean tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess is enjoying some island time with her family this week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With four bedrooms, there's plenty of space for Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis to have their own rooms. And with a huge terrace, the kids can play in the sun or perhaps draw some new sketches like the ones they recently created of their mom for a new Instagram post.

The villa's website also suggests guests can enjoy "a relaxed breakfast with views of Bequia, St Vincent and the Caribbean Sea beyond or cocktails in the Great Room as the sun sets over the lush palms below."

While it's likely the family returned to Villa Antilles, given the connection to their family, there are 82 other villas available on the Mustique. The island is actually owned by a private company, and unless you're staying in a private villa, there's only one small hotel.

Basil's Bar A photo posted by on

Mustique also has just one bar, and the prince and princess are so found of Basil's Bar that they not only invited Basil himself to their wedding, but recreated the bar at the Goring Hotel for their secret afterparty—a detail Kate's brother James Middleton revealed in his memoir.

But the royals aren't the only famous fans of Basil's, with everyone from Noel Gallagher to Mick Jagger frequenting the waterfront establishment.

It's unlikely we'll ever see a photo of the Wales family enjoying their vacation in Mustique—unless, perhaps, they decide to release an image as a Christmas card one day—since journalists and photographers are banned from the island. And that reason alone is likely what makes Mustique so special (and ideal) for the royals.