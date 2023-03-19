The Prince and Princess of Wales Release New Photos for Mother’s Day in the U.K.

It’s Mother’s Day in the U.K., and to mark the occasion, the Prince and Princess of Wales gave all of us a gift: Two new shots of Catherine and her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The two snaps were taken by Matt Porteous, a favorite photographer of the Waleses, and seemingly from the same photo session as the Wales family Christmas card (everyone is in the same outfits). Those photos were taken in Norfolk last year—most likely in summertime, based on the kids’ outfits.

In today’s snaps, Catherine and her trio climbed a tree together, the Princess in a top she wore for the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, where she debuted her Back to Nature Garden. It appeared again in 2020 during the pandemic, when she and Prince William participated in a Zoom call to mark the U.K.’s annual Volunteers Week. According to What Kate Wore , it’s The Mabel Shirt by MiH Jeans. She paired the top with jeans and white Superga Cotu Classic sneakers.

(Image credit: Matt Porteous/Prince and Princess of Wales)

The second snap adorably features Catherine holding Louis in her arms, smiling down at him lovingly, as only a mother can do. The two photos were captioned “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours.”

These photos come on the heels of news that all three of the Wales kids will be a part of the Coronation in six weeks’ time, Marie Claire reported yesterday.

The King and Queen Consort also marked the special day on social media, writing “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.” This, of course, is King Charles’ first Mother’s Day without his mother, Her late Majesty, who died last September at 96. The first photo featured is of a young Charles standing on his mother’s lap; the second is of Camilla with her mother, Rosalind Shand, who died in 1994.

Happy Mother’s Day to all!