Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If the pearl choker Kate Middleton wore to Monday morning’s funeral for Queen Elizabeth looks familiar, well, it should—the choker belonged to Her Majesty, and the new Princess of Wales wore the same piece to Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.

According to Hello , the choker once belonged to the Queen, and is one of the many pieces of jewelry—mostly pearls, Her Majesty’s favorite—that Kate has worn this week to honor her. The Princess of Wales paired her all-black ensemble with a mourning veil and hat, in accordance with traditional royal funeral dress codes.

“The mourning veil is both symbolic and practical, as they are worn by those in the process of grieving for a loved one,” the outlet reports. “They are typically crafted from lace, tulle, or fine netting material that allows a person to see through it.”

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate was joined by her husband, Prince William (in full military uniform), and two of her three children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who too wore a mourning hat, a first for the seven-year-old princess.