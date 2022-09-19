Kate Middleton Is Wearing the Queen's Pearl Choker to Her Funeral

The Princess of Wales also wore it for another somber occasion.

If the pearl choker Kate Middleton wore to Monday morning’s funeral for Queen Elizabeth looks familiar, well, it should—the choker belonged to Her Majesty, and the new Princess of Wales wore the same piece to Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.

According to Hello, the choker once belonged to the Queen, and is one of the many pieces of jewelry—mostly pearls, Her Majesty’s favorite—that Kate has worn this week to honor her. The Princess of Wales paired her all-black ensemble with a mourning veil and hat, in accordance with traditional royal funeral dress codes.

“The mourning veil is both symbolic and practical, as they are worn by those in the process of grieving for a loved one,” the outlet reports. “They are typically crafted from lace, tulle, or fine netting material that allows a person to see through it.”

Kate Middleton at Queen's funeral

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate Middleton at Queen's funeral

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate was joined by her husband, Prince William (in full military uniform), and two of her three children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who too wore a mourning hat, a first for the seven-year-old princess.

Contributing Weekend Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family. In addition to serving as the weekend editor at Marie Claire, she has worked with publications like Vogue, Vanity Fair, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. She cohosts Podcast Royal, a show that provides candid commentary on the biggest royal family headlines and offers segments on fashion, beauty, health and wellness, and lifestyle.  

