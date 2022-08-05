Here’s the Trick Kate Middleton Uses to Look So Good in Photos

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Miranda Holder, royal style expert, speaking on TikTok : “Have you ever wondered why Kate Middleton looks so stunning in her photographs?”

This writer, no makeup on and sipping coffee: “Pretty much daily.”

Holder: “Because she does—every single time.”

It’s true: Kate rarely, if ever, photographs badly. But, according to Holder, there’s a trick behind that, and the London-based expert is filling us in on how we, too, can take better photos.

“The Duchess of Cambridge has had some media training, and I’m going to share a cheeky little style hack that she uses,” she says, per The Sun . “She has simply been trained to always keep her chin parallel to the ground. She doesn’t tilt it down, she doesn’t tilt it up—and that ensures a flattering photograph every single time.”

*immediately starts practicing*

After her clip went viral, Holder came back to answer criticism that Kate always photographs well because she’s “stunning to begin with,” according to The Sun. But Holder stood firm.

“And a whole load of you have come back saying ‘No, it’s just because she’s good-looking, and she’s wealthy and she’s got stylists.' That’s not true.”

Holder says even the most traditionally beautiful among us can photograph poorly.

“So I can tell you from years of working with supermodels, celebrities, and models, that you can be the most gorgeous person in the world and still get a horrific photograph,” she says. “So it really is all about your relationship to the camera and where you place your jaw. If it’s too low, it’s not good. If it’s too high—definitely not good. We don’t want to see your nostrils.”

Time to go road test this one.