If ever there was a time to exclaim, "Naughty!" in an embarrassingly bad British accent, you guys, that time is now. At the BAFTA Awards on Sunday night, as Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William walked the red carpet—Kate glowing in the same Alexander McQueen white gown she wore to the ceremony in 2019, complete with long, black opera gloves—Kate swiped playfully at Prince William's butt in a video posted by Vogue.

Perhaps even more delightful than the moment itself is the way it's been described by the world's press—as a "love tap" by Vogue, a "cheeky surprise" by the Post, and as "tapping william on the arse in front of the world" by Twitter. Honestly, it's a very wholesome moment of PDA between the couple, who have been married for 12 years and known each other for more than 20.

William's late grandmother the Queen was honored at the ceremony, with Dame Helen Mirren saying, "Cinema at its best does what Her Majesty did effortlessly—bring us together and unite us through a story. Your Majesty, you were our nation's leading star."

Kate revealed in a 2016 documentary about the Queen that she had been inspired by the late monarch's closeness with her husband Prince Philip. "All the time William and I are so struck by the Queen's sense of duty and commitment. And I think to do that by yourself would be a very lonely place to be. But I think to have the support of your husband there by your side on those occasions—and behind closed doors as well—I think is really special."