Princess Kate and Prince William Are Set to Become a "Power Duo" in International Diplomacy
The pair could "be instrumental in smoothing" out disagreements, says a royal source.
As the heir apparent, Prince William is currently experiencing the "calm before the storm." But according to a new report, William and his wife Kate Middleton are already primed for success when it comes to building international relationships.
Speaking to Hello! magazine, a royal source said, "Kate and William could be the power duo to save the so-called special relationship and be instrumental in smoothing ties between the two nations [the U.S. and the U.K]."
They also referenced the Prince of Wales's meeting with Donald Trump at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in December 2024. "William has certainly sparked a connection with Trump that will be instrumental for the future, especially when William and Kate eventually become King and Queen," the source explained.
CNN anchor Max Foster also spoke to the outlet about the Prince of Wales's ability to negotiate with world leaders. "William had a complete triumph in Paris; and within the White House, that was seen to be a really successful meeting," Foster told the publication. "Trump was really impressed by the Prince."
Foster continued, "It's the pomp and pageantry that Trump loves, so a visit to the U.K. would require The King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales to put on a full-force welcome."
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death, the Royal Family has been forced to make a plethora of changes. As the late Queen was the British monarch for seven decades, many international relationships may need to be reaffirmed or rebuilt. "This is a big test for the royals," Foster told Hello! magazine. "But the president certainly has a fascination with royalty and being shown respect on the international stage."
Foster also noted how important King Charles's influence would be on international diplomacy in the coming months. "The King will, just by being a master diplomat, find a way of making it work and developing that relationship," Foster explained. "He and William are real experts at diplomacy; they've had a lifetime of it. They'll find the common ground and they are good listeners."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
