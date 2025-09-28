One of Prince William's Most "Important" Hobbies Is a Little Unexpected but Directly Related to His Three Children—George, Charlotte, and Louis

As well as being the heir to the British throne, Prince William is a dad of three young children. Over the years, the Prince of Wales has made his dedication as a parent clear, regularly putting the needs of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis first. Now, William is opening up about one of his most "important" hobbies, including how it relates to his three kids.

During an appearance on the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, Prince William got candid about a number of topics while speaking to host Eugene Levy. Hilariously, when asked what he enjoyed doing when he wasn't working, Prince William responded (via People), "Sleep. When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life."

Prince William and wife Princess Kate are parents to 12-year-old Prince George, 10-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 7-year-old Prince Louis. As a result, sleep is likely in short supply in the Prince and Princess of Wales's household.

"When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life." (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the episode, William also opened up about the personal difficulties he faced in 2024, when both his wife and father were diagnosed with cancer. "I'd say '23–'24 was the hardest year I've ever had," the royal told Levy. "Life is sent to test us and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

Prince William opened up about parenting three young kids. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, royal author Robert Jobson spoke to Harper's BAZAAR about Kate and William's parenting abilities. "[They are] very much a mom and dad first," the expert explained. He continued, "They pretty much lavish equal attention on all three, while at the same time nurturing their distinct and different personalities."

Basically, with three pre-teens in the house, it's unsurprising that Prince William values his sleep so highly.