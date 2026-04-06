Princess Kate is the mother of a future King of England—but she wasn't born into the Royal Family. Instead, the Princess of Wales had a relatively normal childhood being raised by dad Michael Middleton and mom Carole Middleton.

In a new royal biography, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers explored Princess Kate's upbringing, which included a stint living abroad.

Per Myers, "[I]n May 1984 Michael was suddenly offered a posting to Amman, the capital of Jordan, as an aero manager for an international air station. There was a lucrative package, and the possibility of a unique cultural experience for their young family."

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As a result, Michael reportedly signed a two-year contract to live in the city, which was described as "an attractive place to explore both economically and culturally."

Princess Kate's parents were able to "provide a safe environment for the children to grow up in." (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the royal author, "Carole relished the challenge" of living in another country, where she reportedly formed "a tight-knit circle with other expatriate families." Per Myers, "Michael worked long hours during the week, but reserved weekends for family adventures...[H]e, Carole, Catherine, and Pippa were always together."

The experience of living in Jordan proved to be a positive one for the Middleton family. Per Myers, Princess Kate's parents were able to "provide a safe environment for the children to grow up in and explore a different culture, something that Michael and Carole believed would be invaluable for Catherine and Pippa's personal development."

According to the royal author, activities included "trips to ancient ruins and picnics in the desert under skies so wide they seemed to swallow the horizon."

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Attending nursery in Jordan "would offer young Catherine the opportunity to mix with children from a variety of backgrounds and cultures," Myers shared. He continued, "Nursery teachers said both Catherine—known as Kate at the time—and Pippa, who enrolled 18 months later, thrived in their environment."

"Carole relished the challenge" of living in another country. (Image credit: Getty)

Ultimately, the Middleton family's move to Jordan was only temporary.

"Carole yearned to return to England," Myers shared. "So, in September 1986, just over two years after the start of the Jordanian adventure, the family decided to move back to the [United Kingdom]. Days before the family packed up their belongings and flew home, Carole discovered she was pregnant [with son James Middleton]."

It's likely that Princess Kate's experience of living in another country as a young child helped form the person she is today.