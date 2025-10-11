Proud Mom Princess Kate Reveals Another One of Princess Charlotte's Favorite "Activities"
The Princess of Wales made the surprising revelation during an unexpected visit.
Along with her siblings, Princess Charlotte is growing up in the public eye, under an international spotlight. However, Charlotte and her brothers—Prince George and Prince Louis—live relatively normal lives, thanks to their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton. And according to the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte enjoys a number of "activities" loved by kids everywhere.
On October 9, Princess Kate visited Home-Start Oxford, an organization dedicated to supporting families with young children. During the visit, Kate participated in a "stay and play" session with a group of children, and while speaking to some parents, shared details about daughter Princess Charlotte's favorite hobbies.
According to Hello! magazine, Mariam Namakula, who met the princess during the visit, told the press, "Kate was saying [that] Charlotte enjoys the outdoors and doing activities, and making things."
According to Hello! magazine, the Princess of Wales also noted that her "kids are growing up fast." As Namakula told the press, "[Kate] said George is 12 years old and would soon be starting secondary school." It's been rumored that George will be following in his father's footsteps by attending Eton College.
The outlet further reported that Kate was also heard saying, "The messier it is, the better the fun," while observing some of the activities taking place.
As well as enjoying spending time outdoors and crafting, Princess Charlotte appears to be a burgeoning athlete. Earlier this year, Olympic runner Keely Hodgkinson met Prince William during an investiture at Windsor Castle, where she learned about one of Charlotte's newest passions.
"The prince told me his daughter is doing the 400m at the minute and the hurdles," Hodgkinson said, via Hello! magazine. Clearly, Charlotte is a princess of many talents.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.