Along with her siblings, Princess Charlotte is growing up in the public eye, under an international spotlight. However, Charlotte and her brothers—Prince George and Prince Louis—live relatively normal lives, thanks to their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton. And according to the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte enjoys a number of "activities" loved by kids everywhere.

On October 9, Princess Kate visited Home-Start Oxford, an organization dedicated to supporting families with young children. During the visit, Kate participated in a "stay and play" session with a group of children, and while speaking to some parents, shared details about daughter Princess Charlotte's favorite hobbies.

According to Hello! magazine, Mariam Namakula, who met the princess during the visit, told the press, "Kate was saying [that] Charlotte enjoys the outdoors and doing activities, and making things."

According to Hello! magazine, the Princess of Wales also noted that her "kids are growing up fast." As Namakula told the press, "[Kate] said George is 12 years old and would soon be starting secondary school." It's been rumored that George will be following in his father's footsteps by attending Eton College.

The outlet further reported that Kate was also heard saying, "The messier it is, the better the fun," while observing some of the activities taking place.

As well as enjoying spending time outdoors and crafting, Princess Charlotte appears to be a burgeoning athlete. Earlier this year, Olympic runner Keely Hodgkinson met Prince William during an investiture at Windsor Castle, where she learned about one of Charlotte's newest passions.

"The prince told me his daughter is doing the 400m at the minute and the hurdles," Hodgkinson said, via Hello! magazine. Clearly, Charlotte is a princess of many talents.