It’s been five years since Prince William and Princess Kate announced the sad passing of their dog, Lupo, and we’re still not over it. The black working cocker spaniel was a regular fixture in their lives, appearing in birthday photos and off-duty moments throughout the early years of their marriage. Lupo is clearly still very close to the hearts of the Prince and Princess of Wales, since Princess Kate mentioned their beloved dog during her visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Princess Kate told families about her beloved dog, Lupo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William cradles his dog during a polo match. (Image credit: Getty)

During an art workshop at the Anna Frank School in Reggio Emilia, Princess Kate noted that the Italian word for ‘wolf’—Lupo—was written on the table. The princess told volunteers and families at the workshop that her dog was named Lupo, which was inspired by the Italian word. A woman replies, “oh, he must have been a big dog!” Princess Kate laughed, saying “no, no—a big personality!”

Little Lupo was definitely not big in stature, often being held by the Princess of Wales and sneaking in between legs at polo matches, but his bounding personality shined through in photographs. From licking Prince George’s ice cream to jumping up on Prince William’s derriere, his cocker spaniel energy was clear to see. Prince William and Princess Kate described Lupo as the “heart of our family” at the time of his sad passing.

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Lupo was regularly by Princess Kate's side. (Image credit: Getty)

Otto and Orla appeared in Prince William and Princess Kate's anniversary photo. (Image credit: Matt Porteous/Kensington Royal)

While Lupo has sadly passed on, Forest Lodge is still full of the pitter-patter of paws. James Middleton, Princess Kate’s brother, bred Lupo from their family dog, Ella, and later bred Orla—their current female dog. Orla had a litter of puppies last summer, at which point they welcomed Otto to the family, too. As one royal expert posited, Forest Lodge is full of muddy boots and dogs.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl surmised their happy home life, writing “We can just imagine that Forest Lodge will be a home with muddy boots outside, dogs and kids running in and out of the garden, something lovely cooking on the stove.” That’s something lovely, indeed.