Princess Kate and Rose Hanbury Have Reconnected, Despite Past Tension and Rumors

For further proof that the Rose Hanbury story is likely much ado about nothing, OK reports that Hanbury and the Princess of Wales are close with one another despite past “tension”—not necessarily something that would be the case if the rumors surrounding Prince William cheating on Kate with Hanbury were true.

Marie Claire spoke yesterday about Kate’s affinity for her country home, Anmer Hall, which is on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Norfolk is “a tight-knit community, especially among the posh estate owners,” an insider says, and Hanbury lives about 15 minutes away from the country home William and Kate share with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. William and Hanbury’s rumored affair apparently made for an awkward situation in the tight-knit Norfolk, but Kate and Hanbury saw one another as recently as King Charles’ Coronation last month: Hanbury’s son Oliver served as a Page of Honor alongside George.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

“There was tension between them because of all the nasty gossip,” the source says. “[At the Coronation] they had a chance to speak for the first time in a while and made peace. Now, hopefully, there won’t be any awkwardness among their social circle this summer.”

The affair rumors began in 2019, when speculation began mounting that William had cheated on Kate with her friend, Hanbury. Kate allegedly confronted William about it, but he “laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.”

(Image credit: Getty)

“Both sides have considered legal action, but because none of the reports have been able to offer any evidence about what the so-called dispute is about, they have chosen to ignore it,” says The Daily Mail’s Richard Kay. “These hurtful rumors of a fallout are simply false.”

William and Kate’s marriage is “not a perfect marriage,” royal author Tom Quinn says. “They have terrific rows. But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It’s always kept under control.”

(Image credit: Getty)

The two, along with their three kids, are planning for a summer vacation, to the countryside but also somewhere warmer: “Kate and William usually plan a tropical getaway when the kids are on school break,” the insider says. “They plan to relax on the beach for hours and try out new water sports. Kate’s idea of a perfect day is spending time outside with her family.”