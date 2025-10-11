Throughout 2024, Kate Middleton retreated from the spotlight while she underwent chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis. Despite returning to her official royal duties in 2025, the Princess of Wales is reportedly "resisting" some demands being made by royal aides.

A royal source allegedly told RadarOnline.com, "Kate understands now that life's too short to keep agreeing to every demand. Her cancer battle really shifted her perspective."

The source continued, "She wants to put her family, her well-being, and her peace of mind first. It's not rebellion for the sake of drama—it's about setting her own rhythm, even if that means quietly resisting royal expectations."

As sources told the outlet, Princess Kate is "quietly rebelling" as she wants to "slow down" and "completely simplify her life." Rather than agreeing to every engagement or role sent her way, the Princess of Wales is apparently being much more selective with her time.

Remarking on the changes Princess Kate has already made, a royal source told the outlet, "She's stopped trying to please everyone." They continued, "Her outlook is different now, and she's finally paying attention to what her body and mind need."

Noting that the Princess of Wales is striving to find a "healthier balance" between work and family, a source explained, "She's finally learned the power of saying no. Before her illness, she felt a huge responsibility to shoulder the demands of royal life with William. Now, she understands she can serve without losing herself in the process."

Unfortunately, not everyone has been happy with Princess Kate's decision. A palace source reportedly told the outlet, "There's definitely been some quiet friction."

The source elaborated, "Some senior royals want her to increase her workload now that she's in remission. But Kate's been firm that she'll come back at her own pace—she refuses to be pushed." Hopefully the princess is able to carry out her duties on her own terms.