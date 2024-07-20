Princess Kate Is Avoiding the Spotlight After Wimbledon Appearance

Princess Kate is planning to stay away from the spotlight after her surprise appearance at this year's Wimbledon Championships.

After the Princess of Wales delighted both royal watchers and tennis fans alike at this year's Wimbledon when she appeared alongside her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Middleton Matthews, the royal is reportedly going to avoid the public eye for the foreseeable future.

"Before, she used to live her life by the calendar, and now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after," Robert Jobson, author of the new book Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, told People in an exclusive interview.

"She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this," he added, "it changes your perspective and the order of things."

Middleton has been mostly absent from the spotlight following her hospitalization in January and subsequent cancer diagnosis. She has only made two official public appearances since announcing she is undergoing treatment for an unspecified type of cancer—this year's Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon men's final.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to one insider close to the Princess of Wales, there were really only "two dates she wanted to make" in regards to a public appearance and despite her demanding cancer treatments and the undeniable tole they take physically, mentally and emotionally.

“She wanted to be at Trooping to support the King and at Wimbledon because she goes every year and it brings her great joy," the source recently told OK!.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, the source added, Middleton will live "below the radar" until she returns to royal duties, which could be as early as this fall or as late as the beginning of next year.

In June, Princess Kate gave royal fans an update on her health and wellness, posting on Kensington Palace's official Instagram account that she is "making good progress."

"But as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," the royal continued in the caption. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

The royal went on to say that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few months," which undoubtedly contributes to Middleton's decision to return to a more private life following to very public outings.

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she added.