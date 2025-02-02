Kate Middleton Gave an Adorable Response When Asked Whether She's a "Real" Princess
The little girl spent a long time trying to get the Princess of Wales's attention.
Earlier this week, Princess Kate made a solo trip to Ammanford, Wales, where she visited a children's hospice and a sock factory. A plethora of royal fans waited outside in the cold for a glimpse of the Princess of Wales, and one young child was particularly excited to meet Kate.
A little girl named Lily-Rose Logan had reportedly been calling out, "Hello, princess!" to Kate throughout the visit, the Daily Mail reported. Before leaving, Princess Kate made a point of getting out of the car and meeting with patient royal fans, including Lily-Rose. According to the outlet, Lily-Rose sweetly asked Kate if she "was really a princess."
Princess Kate had the perfect response to Lily-Rose's adorable question, as she told the little girl, "Yes I am! I wanted to come and say hello to you and see your village, and what's going on here, and see this amazing factory," via the Daily Mail.
As reported by the outlet, Lily-Rose reportedly tried to give Princess Kate a toy banana. However, the Princess of Wales handed back the sweet toy, only for Lily-Rose to throw it on the floor. Before leaving, Kate reportedly told the little girl, "Thank you for coming to say hello! I heard you saying hello from all the way back there, so I thought I should come and say hello to you. It's very nice to meet you."
Lily-Rose was clearly delighted to have met the Princess of Wales, telling her, "I wanted to say hi to you!"
Lily-Rose's mom, Stacey Chorley, was understandably delighted that her daughter got the chance to meet Princess Kate. "It was so exciting," Chorley said of the encounter (via People). "We had no idea that was going to happen."
Chorley also noted that she believes Kate's decision to stop and speak to Lily-Rose was a formative moment for the young girl. "I hope this is one of the things Lily-Rose will remember," Chorley explained. "Kate was so lovely. She's very natural and down-to-earth."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
