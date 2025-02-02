Kate Middleton Gave an Adorable Response When Asked Whether She's a "Real" Princess

Earlier this week, Princess Kate made a solo trip to Ammanford, Wales, where she visited a children's hospice and a sock factory. A plethora of royal fans waited outside in the cold for a glimpse of the Princess of Wales, and one young child was particularly excited to meet Kate.

A little girl named Lily-Rose Logan had reportedly been calling out, "Hello, princess!" to Kate throughout the visit, the Daily Mail reported. Before leaving, Princess Kate made a point of getting out of the car and meeting with patient royal fans, including Lily-Rose. According to the outlet, Lily-Rose sweetly asked Kate if she "was really a princess."

Princess Kate had the perfect response to Lily-Rose's adorable question, as she told the little girl, "Yes I am! I wanted to come and say hello to you and see your village, and what's going on here, and see this amazing factory," via the Daily Mail.

As reported by the outlet, Lily-Rose reportedly tried to give Princess Kate a toy banana. However, the Princess of Wales handed back the sweet toy, only for Lily-Rose to throw it on the floor. Before leaving, Kate reportedly told the little girl, "Thank you for coming to say hello! I heard you saying hello from all the way back there, so I thought I should come and say hello to you. It's very nice to meet you."

Lily-Rose was clearly delighted to have met the Princess of Wales, telling her, "I wanted to say hi to you!"

Princess Kate met Lily-Rose during her visit to children's hospice Tŷ Hafan and Corgi sock manufacturer. (Image credit: Rebecca Naden - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Lily-Rose's mom, Stacey Chorley, was understandably delighted that her daughter got the chance to meet Princess Kate. "It was so exciting," Chorley said of the encounter (via People). "We had no idea that was going to happen."

Chorley also noted that she believes Kate's decision to stop and speak to Lily-Rose was a formative moment for the young girl. "I hope this is one of the things Lily-Rose will remember," Chorley explained. "Kate was so lovely. She's very natural and down-to-earth."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors