Just this week, Princess Kate attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace, where she discussed her love of a new sport. The Princess of Wales also revealed why her three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—"make so much noise" at home. And according to multiple royal experts, aside from her personal life, Princess Kate has only "grown in confidence" as she approaches her next endeavor.

GB News's royal correspondent, Cameron Walker, discussed Princess Kate's forthcoming royal trip to Italy—her first official overseas visit following her cancer diagnosis. "It is no secret that the princess has been on a challenging journey over the last few years," the outlet shared. "So, the announcement of next week's solo trip can be seen as another, perhaps the final, milestone in her recovery."

Walker continued, "This indicates her confidence has grown enough to undertake an official overseas visit, without the support of her husband Prince William." The royal expert also noted that Princess Kate had seemingly "grown in confidence" ahead of the trip.

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"It appears she is determined to make a tangible difference." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal correspondent also suggested that Princess Kate's trip is evidence of how she'll approach life as Queen. "Like her husband, it appears she is determined to make a tangible difference—a hint she too is working towards a new era of monarchy," Walker shared.

Hello! magazine's royal editor, Emily Nash, concurred, writing, "It's a significant milestone, not just in her recovery post cancer, but also in the future direction of her public role, and aides tell me she is 'excited' about it."

Nash continued, "Kate has rightly taken her time...There has been a clear determination, both from Kensington Palace and the Waleses themselves, not to rush that process." The royal expert shared, "Behind palace walls, the trip is being viewed as an important marker—not just in the evolution of her work, but in her own return to full royal duties."

"This indicates her confidence has grown enough to undertake an official overseas visit." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate hasn't rushed her return to royal duties, but it seems as though she is finally ready to take on a bigger role as an ambassador for the Royal Family.

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