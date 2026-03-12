Princess Kate Shares She Is "More Conscious" of This Lifestyle Choice "Since My Diagnsosis"

Following her treatment for cancer, the Princess of Wales has made some major life changes to protect her mental and physical health. While the princess has spoken openly about the benefits of nature and creativity on her healing journey, she has now revealed a lifestyle change she has made to protect her physical health. While visiting the Bermondsey Beer Mile, Princess Kate shared “since my diagnosis I haven’t had much alcohol.” While pouring pints at a brewery, the princess revealed “it’s something I have to be a lot more conscious of now.”

Princess Kate was pulling pints at a London brewery. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate has been known to take a sip of Guinness on St. Patrick's Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Princess of Wales was never known to be a big drinker—she liked the occasional spicy margarita, and she took a traditional sip of Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day–this is the first time she has mentioned her diet choices in relation to her health. Princess Kate has always been modest in her alcohol consumption, opting for a white wine spritzer on pub date nights with her husband, Prince William, in Norfolk, and always choosing still or sparkling water on royal engagements or events.

Following the shocking news of her cancer diagnosis in 2024, Princess Kate told the public "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.” Healing for the Princess of Wales has taken many forms: mental, spiritual, and physical.

Article continues below

The Princess of Wales spoke about the healing power of nature. (Image credit: Kensington Palace/Instagram)

The Princess of Wales shared a message for World Cancer Day. (Image credit: Prince Louis/The Prince and Princess of Wales on Instagram)

According to royal author Russell Myers, Princess Kate has looked at many different forms of healing during her cancer journey. "From the start of her program of treatment, Catherine immersed herself in what she described to friends as "natural healing"—embracing the art of 'shinrin-yoku.’ A national pastime in Japan, also known in the West as 'forest bathing’, it has been credited with reducing stress and promoting well-being.” In his book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, Myers wrote that Princess Kate “is a big believer in the natural world and its ability to help us heal."

A source close to the princess told the author. "Having that mantra definitely helped the family connect during her treatment because they were able to spend so much time together, and getting outside in nature was a huge factor in her recovery."