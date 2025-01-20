Kate Middleton Could Become First Princess of Wales in 115 Years to Be Given This Important Royal Role

Kate Middleton's fashion choices have regularly inspired shoppers to purchase whatever she's wearing. And according to a new report, the Princess of Wales might soon be able to give brands in areas other than fashion her royal seal of approval.

The London Times recently reported that 2025 could be a very important year for Princess Kate. The outlet suggested that Kate would soon be able to "recognize British skills and industry" by granting royal warrants. If she is given the power to award royal warrants to companies and brands she values, it will be "a first for anyone holding the title Princess of Wales since the days of Queen Mary, who issued warrants before her husband, George V, ascended the throne in 1910," The London Times reported.

The publication also noted that, although King Charles has been allowed to grant royal warrants since 1980, Princess Diana was never able to give her approval.

Princess Kate might be able to grant royal warrants in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Discussing the decision to let Princess Kate issue royal warrants, Nicola Pink, the founder of PR firm We Are Pink, told The London Times, "We've seen the Princess of Wales have a huge impact on brands, often referred to as 'the Kate effect.'" Pink continued, "What makes it so powerful is that it has always felt genuine—she chooses brands she truly likes or wants to support."

As noted by the Royal Family's official website, "A Royal Warrant of Appointment is granted as a mark of recognition to people or companies who have regularly supplied goods or services to the Royal Household."

Currently, only King Charles is able to award royal warrants, but he is also allowed to decide who becomes a "grantor." Queen Elizabeth II, her husband Prince Philip, and the Queen Mother were all grantors prior to their deaths.

Will Princess Kate become a "grantor" in 2025? (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Prince William and Kate Middleton are allowed to grant royal warrants, their favorite brands could be in for a huge financial boost. "From what we know about her choices in the past, the Princess of Wales is most likely to present royal warrants to small, heritage businesses to utilize her platform in the most meaningful way," Christine Ross, royal expert and author of The Princess Project newsletter , previously told Marie Claire.

