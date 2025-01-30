Princess Kate's Visit to a Sock Factory Isn't as Random as You Might Think
She's kicking off 2025 in style.
Kate Middleton surprised royal fans with an outing to Wales on Thursday, Jan. 30—her first solo trip out of the country since 2023 after battling cancer—and she paid an emotional visit to a children’s hospice as well as a textile manufacturer during her busy day. While stopping by a sock factory might sound like a typical engagement for Princess Anne or The King, it actually fits in well with one of Kate's passions.
The Princess of Wales—wearing an old favorite Zara dress she debuted in 2020—traveled to a rather aptly named textile company for a royal engagement Thursday, stopping by Corgi's Ammanford, Wales factory. The brand has held a royal warrant from King Charles (the then-Prince of Wales) since 1989, and was recently granted a new warrant by The King which will be displayed on their products.
Corgi's socks are certainly fit for royal feet; a handmade cable-knit cashmere pair costs an eye-watering $270. The brand also makes knitwear for the whole family, and Prince George has worn one of Corgi's high-end sweaters, sporting a $288 personalized blue "George" design in a 2014 portrait of the baby prince with his parents and late dog, Lupo.
As Kensington Palace noted in a press release, Kate "has long been passionate about the importance of the textiles industry" and has a keen interest in British manufacturing. In fact, her paternal ancestors owned a wool manufacturer and merchant based in Leeds, England.
During her visit to Corgi, the Princess met with the brand's design team to learn about the creative process and also went onto the factory floor to see how Corgi's luxurious socks and knitwear are made.
This isn't the first time the Princess of Wales has shown an interest in textile manufacturing; in September 2023, she visited companies in Leeds and Lancaster to learn more about the heritage and innovation in the industry, along with how it's vital to the U.K. economy.
Earlier in the day Thursday, the princess met with staff, patients and families at Tŷ Hafan children's hospice near Cardiff, which provides free care and support for children with life-limiting conditions.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The Princess of Wales was also announced as the hospice's new royal patron in conjunction with her visit, a role that was previously held by both The King and Princess Diana.
During her touching visit, the princess spent time with children and their families and joined in on a "stay and play session" with the kids. She also met with bereaved families that have been supported by Tŷ Hafan throughout their children’s lives, deaths and beyond.
Thursday's trip to Wales follows a busy few weeks for the princess, who has been making a gradual return to duties after taking most of 2024 off to focus on her recovery. She attended a Holocaust Memorial Day event earlier this week, and on Jan. 14, the princess returned to Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received chemotherapy last year, to meet with staff and patients.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Hailey Bieber's Knit Bonnet Is the Fashion Girl Solution to Ugly Winter Hats
She looks like a Copenhagen regular.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
After Setting Many Historic Firsts in Basketball, Natalie Nakase Wants to Open As Many Doors As She Can
The Golden State Valkyries coach speaks to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Every Taylor Jenkins Reid Book, Ranked—From 'Daisy Jones & the Six' to 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'
Here's what to read before 'Atmosphere' hits shelves later this year.
By Nicole Briese Published
-
Carole Middleton Shares a Sweet Trait With Queen Elizabeth When It Comes to Daughters Kate and Pippa
Royals: Just like us.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Reveals the Hilarious, Blunt Responses George, Charlotte, and Louis Give Him About School
The Prince and Princess of Wales's kids certainly have a way with words.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Unexpectedly Joins Prince William at a Holocaust Day Memorial, as King Charles Visits Auschwitz
The Princess of Wales's attendance was only confirmed at the last minute.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Rocks a Chic New Smythson Bag and a Scarf Older Than Prince George on a Regular-Person Shopping Excursion
Royals: just like us.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Has Become "More Open" After Her Cancer Battle
"They are able to express themselves in a way they would never have done before."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Just Made an Impromptu Trip to Monaco Without Kate Middleton for an Unexpected Reason
The Prince of Wales jetted off to Monaco after completing a solo engagement in London.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Will Reportedly Join "Royal Sister" Duchess Sophie for a Glittering 60th Birthday Bash
A milestone year calls for an epic party.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Could Become First Princess of Wales in 115 Years to Be Given This Important Royal Role
King Charles might bestow a huge responsibility on Princess Kate in 2025.
By Amy Mackelden Published