Kate Middleton surprised royal fans with an outing to Wales on Thursday, Jan. 30—her first solo trip out of the country since 2023 after battling cancer—and she paid an emotional visit to a children’s hospice as well as a textile manufacturer during her busy day. While stopping by a sock factory might sound like a typical engagement for Princess Anne or The King, it actually fits in well with one of Kate's passions.

The Princess of Wales—wearing an old favorite Zara dress she debuted in 2020—traveled to a rather aptly named textile company for a royal engagement Thursday, stopping by Corgi's Ammanford, Wales factory. The brand has held a royal warrant from King Charles (the then-Prince of Wales) since 1989, and was recently granted a new warrant by The King which will be displayed on their products.

Corgi's socks are certainly fit for royal feet; a handmade cable-knit cashmere pair costs an eye-watering $270. The brand also makes knitwear for the whole family, and Prince George has worn one of Corgi's high-end sweaters, sporting a $288 personalized blue "George" design in a 2014 portrait of the baby prince with his parents and late dog, Lupo.

Princess Kate watched the knitting process in action. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate tried her hand at sock-making during the visit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Kensington Palace noted in a press release, Kate "has long been passionate about the importance of the textiles industry" and has a keen interest in British manufacturing. In fact, her paternal ancestors owned a wool manufacturer and merchant based in Leeds, England.

During her visit to Corgi, the Princess met with the brand's design team to learn about the creative process and also went onto the factory floor to see how Corgi's luxurious socks and knitwear are made.

This isn't the first time the Princess of Wales has shown an interest in textile manufacturing; in September 2023, she visited companies in Leeds and Lancaster to learn more about the heritage and innovation in the industry, along with how it's vital to the U.K. economy.

The princess met with patients and families at a children's hospice before her visit to Corgi. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate took part in a hand-painting craft with 4-year-old Maggie, whose sibling is being treated at the hospice. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier in the day Thursday, the princess met with staff, patients and families at Tŷ Hafan children's hospice near Cardiff, which provides free care and support for children with life-limiting conditions.

The Princess of Wales was also announced as the hospice's new royal patron in conjunction with her visit, a role that was previously held by both The King and Princess Diana.

During her touching visit, the princess spent time with children and their families and joined in on a "stay and play session" with the kids. She also met with bereaved families that have been supported by Tŷ Hafan throughout their children’s lives, deaths and beyond.

Thursday's trip to Wales follows a busy few weeks for the princess, who has been making a gradual return to duties after taking most of 2024 off to focus on her recovery. She attended a Holocaust Memorial Day event earlier this week, and on Jan. 14, the princess returned to Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received chemotherapy last year, to meet with staff and patients.