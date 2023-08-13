Princess Kate Has Been Known to Wear Her Heels in Three Different Shoe Sizes

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After over 12 years as a working member of the royal family, the Princess of Wales no doubt has acquired dozens of fashion hacks to get her through long days of royal engagements (typically in heels, no less). And, speaking of her shoes, Hello reports that Catherine wears two different size shoes: A 38.5 and a 39 (or a 5.5 and 6 in British sizing). “The princess has never shared exactly why she does this, but it would come as no surprise if comfort is the main reason she fluctuates between shoe sizes,” Hello reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine’s choice of shoe size seems to vary depending on the brand. For Jimmy Choo, she goes for the 38.5, and even goes as low as the 38 in Rupert Sanderson designs (the brand advises sizing down on its website). But for shoes from L.K. Bennett, for example, she goes for the 39. “It may be that the princess opts to go for a size bigger in her strappy heels since she might be more likely to wear them in the warmer months, and no one wants their feet swelling during a royal engagement, right?” Hello writes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine’s sister-in-law Meghan Markle also employs this savvy shoe hack, with Hello reporting that Meghan is thought to wear her favorite heels a whole size larger than necessary in order to avoid discomfort.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Celebrities often size up for red carpets or other events, mainly to avoid blisters,” Hello’s fashion editor Rachel Story said. “Plus, it’s all about how the shoes feel when you try them on and walk around in them, rather than sticking to what size you normally take. Italian shoes often run bigger—I always take a half size smaller. So that could be the case for why some styles, such as Aquazzura, are large on Meghan.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another royal shoe hack straight from the fashion editor herself? When walking in heels that might be a bit too big, “some stars have been known to stuff the toe with padding like cotton wool,” Story said. “And then it can be taken out if you feel you need a bit more room.”