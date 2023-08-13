Princess Kate Has Been Known to Wear Her Heels in Three Different Shoe Sizes

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
After over 12 years as a working member of the royal family, the Princess of Wales no doubt has acquired dozens of fashion hacks to get her through long days of royal engagements (typically in heels, no less). And, speaking of her shoes, Hello reports that Catherine wears two different size shoes: A 38.5 and a 39 (or a 5.5 and 6 in British sizing). “The princess has never shared exactly why she does this, but it would come as no surprise if comfort is the main reason she fluctuates between shoe sizes,” Hello reports.
Catherine’s choice of shoe size seems to vary depending on the brand. For Jimmy Choo, she goes for the 38.5, and even goes as low as the 38 in Rupert Sanderson designs (the brand advises sizing down on its website). But for shoes from L.K. Bennett, for example, she goes for the 39. “It may be that the princess opts to go for a size bigger in her strappy heels since she might be more likely to wear them in the warmer months, and no one wants their feet swelling during a royal engagement, right?” Hello writes.
Catherine’s sister-in-law Meghan Markle also employs this savvy shoe hack, with Hello reporting that Meghan is thought to wear her favorite heels a whole size larger than necessary in order to avoid discomfort.
“Celebrities often size up for red carpets or other events, mainly to avoid blisters,” Hello’s fashion editor Rachel Story said. “Plus, it’s all about how the shoes feel when you try them on and walk around in them, rather than sticking to what size you normally take. Italian shoes often run bigger—I always take a half size smaller. So that could be the case for why some styles, such as Aquazzura, are large on Meghan.”
Another royal shoe hack straight from the fashion editor herself? When walking in heels that might be a bit too big, “some stars have been known to stuff the toe with padding like cotton wool,” Story said. “And then it can be taken out if you feel you need a bit more room.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
