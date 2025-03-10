Kate Middleton Shares Her Surprising Favorite Thing About "Being a Princess" With Young Fan

The Princess of Wales has always had a special way with children, whether it's visiting a school, working on a new early childhood development initiative or just kneeling down to chat with a little one at an event. In fact, like Princess Diana was known as "The People's Princess," Kate has been dubbed "The Children's Princess" by some fans. One such encounter has resurfaced in a video from 2019 that shows the royal's sweet demeanor with kids—and reveals one of her favorite things about being part of the Royal Family.

During a visit to Northern Ireland in 2019, Princess Kate spoke with a 9-year-old girl named Hannah Ritchie who was working on a biography of the royal for a school project. Valentine Low of the Times shared a video of the sweet interaction, which has been revisited by royal Instagram account Kate For Kiddies.

In the video, the princess answered what she liked about being a princess, stating, "meeting special kiddies like you." She continued, "I meet lots of different people, it's really...it's really great."

Princess Kate also met with kids at a March 10 Commonwealth Day ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales—who founded the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood—added, "I love working with young people. Everyone's so brave and strong in some of the places we go meet. It's very nice to meet you."

Princess Kate's passion for children's well-being has been at the heart of her royal duties for a number of years, and in addition to her early years work with the Royal Foundation, she supports charities focused on mental health and helping vulnerable populations. And when it comes to her own kids, the Princess of Wales has always put an emphasis on giving Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, as much of a normal childhood as possible.

In the recent Channel 5 documentary Prince George: How To Make a Monarch, India McTaggart, a royal correspondent for the Telegraph, shared how Kate relies on her middle-class childhood to bring a different perspective to royal parenting. McTaggart said that the princess has "brought so much from her Middleton upbringing and her family values, that I think has completely informed the way that she is raising the next generation of royals."

Participating in her kids' school activities is another way Kate keeps things down to earth. "According to the other mums at Lambrook, she turns up for sports days, she turns up for special matches, and she's a very hands-on mum," royal expert Richard Palmer recently wrote for the iPaper .

