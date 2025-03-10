Princess Kate "Got Her Mojo Back" and Is Clear "Star of the Royal Family," Per Royal Expert

After coming out the other side of cancer treatment, Kate Middleton has plenty to celebrate in 2025. Although Kensington Palace has been careful to note that the public shouldn't expect the Princess of Wales to immediately head back to her normal schedule, she's delighted fans with a number of appearances—and according to one royal author, Kate seems to be loving every moment as she's embraced her return to the public eye.

"It certainly seems to me that she has got her mojo back," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! of the princess, who completed chemotherapy in September 2024. "Catherine is looking fantastic and looks as if she is enjoying every engagement."

Bond added that "we are seeing more of her than many of us expected so early in the year," referencing appearances the princess has made in Wales, at a women's prison and at Royal Marsden Hospital. During her recent joint visit to Wales with Prince William, the royal was greeted by large crowds, and Bond pointed out "the welcome she’s getting wherever she goes must make her realize that she is the star of the royal family."

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, going on to make only a few public appearances such as Trooping the Colour and Remembrance Sunday events while she recovered.

Fans waited in the rain to meet the princess during her February visit to Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal was in her element interacting with kids during a visit to a children's hospice in January. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," Bond said of Kate's cancer diagnosis. "I don’t think anyone is ever the same after an experience with cancer," she shared, adding, "William and Catherine must now cherish even more every single day that they spend together and with their children."

The prince and princess showed their wish to focus on family when they skipped the 2025 BAFTAs, choosing to instead travel to Mustique for a vacation with the Middleton family.

Last month, Bond spoke to the Mirror about Kate's perspective on juggling royal duties and her kids. "She knows perfectly well that many parents don't have the luxury of choosing to be with their young children all the time," the royal expert said, adding, "And she, too, is returning to her royal role—but she is lucky enough to be able to do it on her own terms and she is sticking to that."

