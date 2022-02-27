Surprise! Prince George Joins Parents Kate Middleton and Prince William for Rugby Match

Who won the first ever “Battle of the Cambridges”?

Prince William Prince George Kate Middleton
The first ever Battle of the Cambridges took place yesterday–and it was the Duchess of Cambridge that emerged victorious.

Earlier this year, Kate took over as patron of England’s Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union–the first of her brother-in-law Prince Harry’s patronages to be redistributed after his resignation as a working royal. Prince William has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016. And yesterday, for the first time since Kate’s new appointment, England and Wales squared off and England emerged victorious, 23-19.

And the Cambridges brought a very special guest along with them for the Six Nations matchup at Twickenham Stadium–eldest son Prince George, who got the chance to practice his rugby refereeing skills, PEOPLE reports.

The Sunday Times editor Roya Nikkhah was on hand for the event, and she revealed in a Tweet that Kate said George takes out his “rugby tackling” on her, while George’s little brother Prince Louis already “loves the kit” and has “started taking his referee whistle to nursery.”

This isn’t the first time William and Kate have brought George along for a sporting event. The Cambridge trio watched England play soccer in the Euro 2020 final last July, as well. 

