King Charles Put Any Issues with Prince Harry Aside to Send Along a Gift to Granddaughter Princess Lilibet for Her Third Birthday—But Is Reportedly Withholding Another Gift Until the Rift Ends

No matter the status of his relationship with his son, Prince Harry, or his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, King Charles refused to miss the opportunity to celebrate his youngest grandchild, Princess Lilibet, as she turned three earlier this week, The Mirror reports.
Though the royal family didn’t publicly wish Lili a happy birthday on its social media accounts—a policy it has adopted for any non-working royals or, in Lili’s case, the child of someone who is no longer working for the Firm—“King Charles had no intention of completely ignoring Lilibet’s birthday, so he has sent a gift, along with a message,” royal author Tom Quinn told the outlet.
That said—and, truthfully, not sure how we feel about this one—the King is reportedly saving back a special gift for when the feud finally ends between himself and his youngest son, Harry (also known as Lili’s proud dad). “He gave Prince George a beautiful handmade wooden swing with George’s name carved on it, and he has plans to give something similar to Lilibet, but not this year,” Quinn said. “And not unless and until the family feud dies down.” (Unsolicited opinion: Lili, or any other child, for that matter, shouldn’t be denied anything because of adult rifts. Just one person’s two cents.)
As Marie Claire reported on Lili’s actual birthday, this past Tuesday, June 4, Harry and Meghan threw their daughter a party over the weekend at their home in Montecito, California, and invited close friends over to celebrate—including, The Mirror reports, celebrities like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who are neighbors of the Sussexes (as are Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Oprah Winfrey, and Gwyneth Paltrow).
“Rather than go for a low-key celebration, Harry and Meghan have spent the past weekend enjoying a pre-birthday bash for their daughter Lilibet’s third birthday,” Quinn said. “Hugely expensive presents have been ruled out, but the couple’s mansion in California was awash with celebrities including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and their daughter, Daisy, who is just a few months older than Lilibet.”
Left off the guest list were, apparently, members of the royal family, according to Quinn. “Shockingly, no invitations to Lilibet’s party were issued to members of the royal family,” he said. “One of Harry’s old Army friends said ‘Harry knew they wouldn’t come, anyway, and he was pretty sure he would not have wanted them there. But he is really sad that [Prince] Archie and Lilibet cannot have any kind of relationship with their cousins while his feud with his family continues.’”
Lili spent her first birthday abroad in the U.K., where she celebrated with an intimate backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage, her family’s U.K. home until last year. Lili’s birthday fell in the middle of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, and Lili has a special connection with her great-grandmother—“Lilibet” was the familial nickname of Her late Majesty, a name that lives on through a newly minted three-year-old.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
The 18 Best Romance Books of 2024 (So Far)
From boy-meets-girl beach reads to queer retellings of classic lit.
By Andrea Park Published
-
Kaia Gerber Finds the Balance Between Boho and Minimalism
The model wore a white cropped peasant top and low-slung slacks.
By Julia Gray Published
-
The Palace Is Doing Everything It Can to Avoid Another “Out of Control” Conspiracy Theory Crisis Surrounding Kate Middleton, Royal Expert Says
As rumblings begin to stir surrounding when the Princess of Wales will return to public duty, the Firm desperately doesn’t want what happened earlier this year to repeat itself.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Lilibet Turns Three Today, and, Of Course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrated Their Little Girl In an Adorable Manner
Lili, according to her parents, loves “singing and dancing,” is “very chilled,” and is determined to “keep up” with her older brother, Prince Archie.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana Would Have Been a “Peacemaker” and Would Have Made Prince Harry Apologize to King Charles If She Were Alive, Former Royal Butler Says
“Her word would have been final.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Queen Camilla Reportedly Fears King Charles Is “Doing Too Much” and Overworking Himself As He Continues to Receive Treatment for Cancer
She shouldn’t count on him slowing down, though, as “There is no sign of him easing off the accelerator.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles Is Apparently “Angrier Than Anyone Has Ever Seen Him” Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Recent Visit to Nigeria
Royal author Tom Quinn said that, for the King and Prince William, the trip “has confirmed their worst fears.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie—Despite Remaining Close to Prince Harry—Would Never Have Attended His Invictus Games Event “Without the King’s Consent”
Both women, especially Beatrice, are under consideration for an upgrade in their royal roles, as dictated by the King.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles’ Net Worth Is Staggering—And His Dwarfs That of His Mother, the Late Queen Elizabeth
The King’s wealth has increased by $12 million since 2023 alone.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles Has Apparently Made It Clear that Anyone Who Dares Criticizing Princess Kate Will “Risk Being Read the Riot Act”
“The King has made it clear that whatever Kate feels she needs, she gets.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles’ First Official Portrait Post-Coronation Is Actually Loaded with Symbolism and Meaning
As ever with any royal portrait, opinions about this latest one were mixed.
By Rachel Burchfield Published