Princess Lilibet Turns Three Today, and, Of Course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrated Their Little Girl In an Adorable Manner

Today, June 4, a very special someone turns three—Princess Lilibet Diana, who was celebrated at a party this past weekend at the Montecito, California home she shares with parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and big brother Prince Archie. “Among the guests were close friends and family, as well as some of Lili’s friends,” People reports.
Though Archie and Lili have been kept out of the public eye for the most part—a very intentional effort by their parents, Harry and Meghan—Meghan did reveal that her kids were “very chatty” and “sweet” during her trip to Nigeria last month alongside Harry. Though Lili was born Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, after Harry and Meghan opted to use Archie and Lili’s “Prince” and “Princess” titles, respectively, their surname is now understood to be Sussex, People reports, in line with their parents’ Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.
“Lilibet” was the familial nickname of the late Queen Elizabeth, and Diana, of course, “was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement at the time of Lili’s birth in 2021. The birth announcement also referred to the then-newborn as Lili, “a nickname that Prince Harry and Meghan have continued to call their daughter,” People writes.
The world caught its first glimpse of baby Lili in the Sussex holiday card from 2021; she was seen again at the occasion of her first birthday in June 2022, which she celebrated in the U.K. as her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, celebrated her Platinum Jubilee. Harry and Meghan threw a gathering for Lili at Frogmore Cottage, which they used as their U.K. home until last year. A portrait taken by photographer and friend Misan Harriman was released for the occasion of Lili’s first birthday, taken at her birthday party that a spokesperson described as a “casual, intimate backyard picnic.”
Lili was seen again in short snippets during the Harry & Meghan docuseries on Netflix, which dropped in six parts during the month of December 2022.
Over her three years of life, her parents have shared details about her, including her “very chilled” nature and her determination to “keep up” with her older brother. While in Nigeria, Meghan revealed that “singing and dancing” was Lili’s “favorite class,” probably because of “all the jumping around”; she also shared a sweet anecdote about her daughter, who Meghan said is “about to turn three. And a few weeks ago, she looked at me, and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she said, ‘Mama, I see me in you.’”
Lili was christened at home in March 2023 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, an occasion that was unfortunately skipped by members of the royal family. (No royals were reported to be at her third birthday party this past weekend, either.) As Lili (and Archie) continues to grow up outside of the spotlight, Meghan said in the six-part Harry & Meghan docuseries that she and Harry have “been really conscious of protecting our kids as best we can, and also understanding the role that they play in this really historic family.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Happy third birthday, Princess Lilibet!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Match in Under-$100 Sneakers
The Hollywood couple coordinated in Converse.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Was Reportedly “Sad” But Also “Relieved” to Cancel Her “This Is Me…Live” Tour
“She needs to take care of herself.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Spotted: Jennifer Lawrence Bringing Back the Leopard Print Trend
She touched down in Scotland to make a statement.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Prince Harry Would Apparently “Love” to See Meghan Markle “Get Back Into Acting” and “Take Her Acting Abilities To the Next Level”
Meanwhile, Meghan’s former ‘Suits’ co-star and onscreen love interest Patrick J. Adams teased a major new development for the brand over the weekend.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Royal Biographer Is Convinced That This Detail Within the Pages of Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’ Signals That “Part Two Might Be On Its Way”
Harry himself has said in the past that there was enough material for two books.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Royal Family Quietly Deletes Groundbreaking Statement Prince Harry Made About His Concerns for Meghan Markle’s Safety from Its Website
Harry wrote in ‘Spare’ that the landmark statement made King Charles and Prince William “furious” when it was released.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana Would Have Been a “Peacemaker” and Would Have Made Prince Harry Apologize to King Charles If She Were Alive, Former Royal Butler Says
“Her word would have been final.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Been Invited to Visit This Country After The “Triumph” of Their Three-Day Nigeria Trip
“They will pull out all the stops to make them feel at home.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Reportedly Turned Down a Stay at a Royal Residence—and, Ergo, a Chance to Meet with His Father, King Charles—Because of Security Concerns
“Had the invitation been accepted, it may have provided an opportunity to spend some time together outside of their hectic schedules.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles Is Apparently “Angrier Than Anyone Has Ever Seen Him” Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Recent Visit to Nigeria
Royal author Tom Quinn said that, for the King and Prince William, the trip “has confirmed their worst fears.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie—Despite Remaining Close to Prince Harry—Would Never Have Attended His Invictus Games Event “Without the King’s Consent”
Both women, especially Beatrice, are under consideration for an upgrade in their royal roles, as dictated by the King.
By Rachel Burchfield Published