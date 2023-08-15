King Charles "Would Have Loved a Daughter," Which Is Why He "Appreciates" Princess Kate So Much: Expert

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
As we all know, King Charles has two sons: Prince William and Prince Harry.
While the King loves both of his sons deeply, sadly his relationship with Harry has been strained since the Sussexes' departure from the U.K.
But according to royal expert Jennie Bond, that's not Charles' only source of heartbreak when it comes to his children: He apparently would have also loved to have had a daughter.
"There’s little doubt that Charles would have loved a daughter (he’s really quite a softie at heart) and it is said that he was disappointed when Harry turned out to be a boy," Bond told OK!.
The expert went on to explain that Charles' late first wife shared his wish.
"Certainly Diana, although delighted to have a healthy second son, would have loved a daughter. I spoke to her about it and asked whether she and Charles would try for a third child but she said the marriage was in too much trouble to try again," Bond said.
"But she admitted that she would love a daughter… and perhaps if she hadn’t have died, that wish might have come true."
Anyway, this wish for a daughter is part of why Charles has such a great relationship with Princess Kate, his daughter-in-law, according to Bond.
"So, for King Charles it’s a delight that he gets on so well with Catherine. He made efforts with Meghan too… but that has obviously not worked out," Bond said.
Meghan has been open in the past about how difficult she found royal life, which sadly won't have helped her relationship with Charles. But the King apparently takes comfort in his admiration for Kate.
"He has watched Catherine grow into her role, find the causes she truly cares about and has supported her endeavors," Bond continued.
"I think Charles admires and appreciates the solid family network Catherine has created for William.
"And of course, Charles is devoted to the three grandchildren Catherine has produced. The photos show that he has an easy relationship with all three and I’m sure he’s proud of the way Catherine is bringing them up."
As a reminder in case the Royal Family tree is getting too complicated for you these days, William and Kate share children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
