King Charles is “Sad” and “Disappointed” That Meghan Markle Won’t Be at His Coronation

The decision from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally came down this week: Harry will attend his father’s Coronation on May 6, but Meghan will stay behind in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
“Charles is sad that Meghan will not be in attendance,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Charles was hoping the Coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between them.” A second source tells the outlet “King Charles is sad Meghan cannot attend but is thrilled Harry will be in attendance.”
Sources speaking to The Daily Mail said that Charles is “disappointed” that Meghan won’t be in attendance at the ceremony, held at Westminster Abbey in London. Royal experts, according to the publication, call the decision an “ideal compromise” and a potential olive branch. One source said Harry’s desire to attend the Coronation seemed “genuine,” and “It is important for Harry as the King’s son to show up for his father.” A second source added “It is about showing up, showing support, and being there for his father.”
Royal expert Robert Jobson said Harry made the right decision, saying “It is good news that Harry has accepted the invite and will be there to support his father. It is the most pragmatic move in a difficult situation, and Harry has got it right. He would deeply regret it if he didn’t attend the biggest day of his father’s life. But the fact his wife is not attending means it is now highly unlikely we will ever see her attend an official or Palace event again—apart from maybe the King’s funeral.”
This will be the first time that Harry has interacted with his family since the release of Spare, his tell-all that took aim at the institution of the monarchy and individual members of the royal family.
BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said that there was “a strong sense of betrayal within the family towards Harry. But at this moment, a moment perhaps of some reconciliation, he will be there to see his father crowned.”
