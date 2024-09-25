King Charles is Reportedly Eager to "Make Up For Lost Time" with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
A new report claims the King wants to move beyond "the odd video call."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children have grown up a world away from Buckingham Palace, but a new report suggests that King Charles is hoping to spend more time with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
According to the Mirror, sources close to the King claim he wants to get closer to his Montecito, Calif.-based grandkids. The publication claims Charles "has told friends he is not content with only seeing them on video calls."
Sources also noted that the monarch is "keener than ever" to being more "present in their lives" after meeting 5-year-old Archie "only a handful of times" and Princess Lilibet, 2, on just one occasion.
Friends tell the Mirror that the King is eager to "make up for lost time" with the children and that he sent Prince Harry's daughter "a heartfelt gift and card" for her second birthday in June.
The publication also reported that royal insiders have said Charles—who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year—"has been in a reflective mood" these days.
Queen Camilla seems to have had a hand in her husband's recent efforts, with the Mirror reporting that Camilla is "understood to be a driving force behind his decision to ramp up efforts to see his other grandchildren."
Understandably, the monarch hasn't seen much of his youngest grandchildren as they're based in California, and Lilibet—who was born in Santa Barbara—has only been to the U.K. once, during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.
A source told the BBC at the time that meeting his youngest grandchild was "very emotional" and "a very, very wonderful thing" for Charles.
Of course, the King sees much more of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, 10-year-old Prince George, 9-year-old Princess Charlotte and 6-year-old Prince Louis, as they're based in Windsor. Sources called Charles a "fantastic and enthusiastic grandpa" to the trio of Wales children.
"The King is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives," an insider told the Mirror, adding Charles "values family above everything."
And while relations between Charles and Prince Harry have been strained in recent years, sources close to the King insist that he wants to move past that for Archie and Lilibet's sake. One insider said "whatever the course of his relationship with his son, he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call.”
Here's hoping for a family reunion soon enough.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
