King Charles is Reportedly Eager to "Make Up For Lost Time" with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children have grown up a world away from Buckingham Palace, but a new report suggests that King Charles is hoping to spend more time with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to the Mirror, sources close to the King claim he wants to get closer to his Montecito, Calif.-based grandkids. The publication claims Charles "has told friends he is not content with only seeing them on video calls."

Sources also noted that the monarch is "keener than ever" to being more "present in their lives" after meeting 5-year-old Archie "only a handful of times" and Princess Lilibet, 2, on just one occasion.

Friends tell the Mirror that the King is eager to "make up for lost time" with the children and that he sent Prince Harry's daughter "a heartfelt gift and card" for her second birthday in June.

The publication also reported that royal insiders have said Charles—who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year—"has been in a reflective mood" these days.

Queen Camilla seems to have had a hand in her husband's recent efforts, with the Mirror reporting that Camilla is "­understood to be a driving force behind his decision to ramp up efforts to see his other grandchildren."

Prince Archie, seen here during an official royal photo call shortly after his birth, has grown up an ocean away from his grandfather. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Understandably, the monarch hasn't seen much of his youngest grandchildren as they're based in California, and Lilibet—who was born in Santa Barbara—has only been to the U.K. once, during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

A source told the BBC at the time that meeting his youngest grandchild was "very emotional" and "a very, very wonderful thing" for Charles.

Of course, the King sees much more of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, 10-year-old Prince George, 9-year-old Princess Charlotte and 6-year-old Prince Louis, as they're based in Windsor. Sources called Charles a "fantastic and enthusiastic grandpa" to the trio of Wales children.

"The King is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives," an insider told the Mirror, adding Charles "values family above everything."

And while relations between Charles and Prince Harry have been strained in recent years, sources close to the King insist that he wants to move past that for Archie and Lilibet's sake. One insider said "whatever the course of his ­relationship with his son, he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call.”

Here's hoping for a family reunion soon enough.