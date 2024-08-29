Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "Can't" Share Many Photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

"I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Queen Elizabeth&#039;s funeral in September 2022.
(Image credit: Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
As members of the British Royal Family, there has been a plethora of public interest in Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since they were born. However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's two children live a relatively low-key existence in Montecito, California. According to a new report, the absence of photos or content including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's kids is very much intentional, and unlikely to change anytime soon.

In a new Us Weekly profile, a friend of the Sussexes explained, "I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world, but they just can’t." The friend further explained that the lack of security in place to protect Prince Harry's family is a huge part of the reason Archie and Lilibet aren't in the spotlight very often.

Prince Archie

"I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry, of course, has been engaged in a legal battle in the U.K. regarding the removal of his security detail since stepping down as a senior royal. Even the late Queen reportedly noted the importance of providing Meghan, Harry, and their family with an appropriate security detail to protect them. Until the issue is resolved, Archie and Lilibet will likely live private lives, to ensure there is little risk to their safety.

"William’s kids, for example, have way more safety, even though they’re recognizable," a friend of the Sussexes told the outlet. "And the same doesn’t apply to Meghan and Harry’s children. They know the world wants to see [them but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and a baby Prince Archie

"William’s kids, for example, have way more safety."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Archie and Lilibet also aren't aware of their Royal Family connections, according to the article. A friend of the Sussexes noted, "they’ll have those conversations in due time." For now, though, Lilibet and Archie are apparently doing very well living their lives privately. "They’re so well-mannered," an insider told the outlet. "Archie is sweet and curious and playful, and Lili is vibrant and happy."

