Prince Harry Reveals How Becoming a "Father for the Second Time" Changed Him

Prince Harry embarked on a solo trip to New York this week to attend several important events. As well as supporting a number of charitable organizations, the Prince made a personal admission about becoming a father for a second time following the birth of Princess Lilibet.

On September 23, Prince Harry spoke at a special reception for The HALO Trust. His late mother, Princess Diana, famously worked with the humanitarian organization, which is dedicated to clearing landmines and explosive devices from around the world. In 2019, Prince Harry retraced Princess Diana's footsteps during a visit to a mine field in ﻿﻿Dirico, Angola.

"Much has changed in my life and the world since 2019 when I first visited Huambo," Harry told the audience. "In those five years I’ve become a father for the second time."

He continued, "And while you don't need children to have a stake in the future of our planet, I do know that my mother would have been horrified that anyone’s children or grandchildren would live in a world still infested with mines."

Prince Harry at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit in New York on September 23, 2024. (Image credit: John Nacion/Getty Images)

U.S. Senator Christopher Coons of Delaware paid tribute to Duke of Sussex's charitable work at the event.

"Prince Harry, thank you for your leadership, for your heart, for your vision, for sustaining the legacy of your mother and for inspiring a whole new generation around the world to be engaged in this critical work against the scourge of land mines," Coons said.

Harry's solo trip to New York also proved what a doting father he is to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. As reported by People , Prince Harry FaceTimed his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, from backstage before speaking at an event.

Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang, one of the recipients of The Diana Legacy Award, discussed the adorable moment, which they witnessed.

"And backstage, he was actually calling Meghan," Zhang told People. "I thought that was just so sweet, and it helped humanize him." They continued, "He is just so kind-hearted."