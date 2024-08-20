King Charles Shares Rare Health Update During Southport Visit

On Tuesday, King Charles visited Southport to pay tribute to the three young girls who died during a knife attack on July 29, the BBC reported. The attack took place at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, leaving 10 people injured, and three dead. People left a plethora of beautiful tributes to the young girls who died—Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice da Silva Aguiar—which the King viewed before meeting members of the public.

According to the Express, King Charles was asked how his health has been during the visit, following his cancer diagnosis. "I'm not too bad," the monarch replied.

The monarch initially shared his cancer diagnosis with the world in February. The following month, it was announced that Princess Kate had also been diagnosed with cancer. 2024 must have been extremely difficult for the royal family to date. As a result, Charles' brief update suggests that his condition is improving following cancer treatment.

King Charles visited Southport on August 20. (Image credit: Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Peter Powell/AFP/Getty Images)

Local politician Patrick Hurley met with King Charles during the visit, and discussed the experience with the BBC. "The town's emotions were raging and they still are very raw and he was very empathetic," Hurley explained. "He was very keen to express his sympathy and empathy. Very keen to make sure the people of Southport know that from the symbolism perspective, the country's heart goes out to the people here."

Local business owner John Hayes commended Charles' visit, telling the BBC, "I think he only arrived in Balmoral yesterday so for him to come all the way to Southport today to see people is very kind of him." He continued, "And I’m sure everybody who met him got a lift from that."

"He was very keen to express his sympathy and empathy." (Image credit: Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Peter Powell/AFP/Getty Images)

Although King Charles hasn't provided many updates regarding his health, it was announced that his royal tour of Oceania will be shortened. Instead of visiting Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Samoa, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, will travel to Australia and Samoa, Hello previously reported.