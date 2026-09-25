Bianca Jagger's Suit at Gucci's Fashion Show Feels Like a Callback to Her Iconic Wedding Look

Bianca Jagger has always been a front-row regular at Fashion Week: Everyone from Donna Karan and Dior to Lanvin and Prada has had the actor-turned-human rights advocate to their guest lists. Still, Jagger didn't make her Gucci debut until September 25, 2026. She watched Demna's new runway show in an all-white two-piece that resembled her most iconic fashion moment: her 55-year-old wedding look that brides can't stop channeling.
Marking the end of her almost ten-year Milan Fashion Week hiatus, Jagger rubbed elbows with longtime Gucci loyalists like Donatella Versace, Naomi Watts, Camila Morrone, and more. Standing in a sea of moody leather looks, Jagger's single-breasted blazer, shade-matched pencil skirt, and platform pumps made her unmissable.
The co-ord felt surprisingly familiar, and not just because her Gucci Bamboo 1947 Bag is beloved by VIPs aplenty. Setting aside most of Jagger's accessories (which included the pearl necklace, gloves, oversized sunglasses, and bamboo walking stick), the look could've been a recreation of the skirt suit she wore to marry Mick Jagger in May 1971. If only she brought her statement-making hat out of the archives.
Jagger has a history with the fashion industry: Yves Saint Laurent himself designed the fitted blazer, calf-length column skirt, and veiled hat that she wore to her wedding at the St. Tropez Town Hall. She completed the look with ankle-strap, peep-toe heels, not unlike the ones she wore to the Gucci show.
Jagger's wedding wardrobe became the blueprint, inspiring no shortage of brides on their big day. Back in 2014, Amal Clooney channeled her civil ceremony power suit in a custom T-shirt, trousers, and a wide-brimmed hat by Stella McCartney.
Fast forward to the 2025 Met Gala, and a newly engaged Zendaya modeled a Louis Vuitton look (featuring a cinched suit jacket, flared trousers, and a bridal-white hat), which honored Jagger and the "Tailored for You" dress code. Taking a few creative liberties, the actor and her stylist, Law Roach, layered an Oxford shirt, vest, and suit tie beneath the single-breasted blazer's lapels.
And Jagger isn't just inspiring A-list brides, either. At the same Met Gala, Anna Sawai walked the red carpet shortly after Zendaya, wearing Dior's tuxedo rendition of the wedding look.
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But perhaps the closest homage to Jagger debuted on May 31, 2026: Dua Lipa's (first) wedding day in London. The pop star modernized the design with help from Schiaparelli. The shoulder-padded, single-breasted suit jacket was cinched like a corset and boasted mismatched buttons, while a subtle train cascaded past traditional pencil-skirt lengths. Lipa recreated the famous hat, too, but instead of a veil, she frosted herself in a diamond Bulgari necklace.
All this to say? Jagger's wedding wardrobe has become a fixture of wedding fashion, whether the bride is saying "I do" in a courthouse or an extravagant Italian villa. Which celebrity bride-to-be will continue the look's legacy? Only time will tell.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.