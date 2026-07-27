Why King Charles Was Allegedly "A Little Irritated" When Prince William Proposed to Princess Kate, Per Royal Biographer

Princess Kate and Prince William announced their engagement on November 16, 2010, having gotten engaged during a trip to Kenya three weeks prior. But according to one royal biographer, King Charles was allegedly "a little irritated" when it came to Prince William's proposal.

In his book The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal, and Survival, royal biographer Robert Jobson explained, "The palace announced William and Catherine's wedding for April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey, a joyful event that would at last overshadow the sorrow of Diana's funeral in 1997."

Jobson continued, "Privately, Charles was surprised, even 'a little irritated' that William had proposed to Catherine using the same 12-carat Ceylon sapphire and diamond ring from Garrard's 1981 catalog, that he had presented to Diana on their engagement.

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According to Jobson, this insight regarding King Charles's reaction was provided to him by a former palace employee.

One royal biographer claimed King Charles was "a little irritated" about the proposal. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, any irritation King Charles might have felt seemed to quickly evaporate.

According to Jobson, "Prince William had kept his big news secret, even from The Queen and his father, making private plans with Catherine for their future."

The royal biographer continued, "On November 16, 2010, he telephoned The Queen to announce that he and Catherine were now officially engaged. She was delighted. When asked by the press, Charles joked that the pair had been practicing long enough."

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"William had proposed to Catherine using the same 12-carat Ceylon sapphire and diamond ring from Garrard's 1981 catalog, that [Charles] had presented to Diana on their engagement." (Image credit: Getty Images)

In spite of any alleged trepidation King Charles may have experienced, it seems likely that the monarch was ultimately pleased about William and Kate's decision to marry.