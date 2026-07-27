Why King Charles Was Allegedly "A Little Irritated" When Prince William Proposed to Princess Kate, Per Royal Biographer
"Privately, Charles was surprised..."
Princess Kate and Prince William announced their engagement on November 16, 2010, having gotten engaged during a trip to Kenya three weeks prior. But according to one royal biographer, King Charles was allegedly "a little irritated" when it came to Prince William's proposal.
In his book The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal, and Survival, royal biographer Robert Jobson explained, "The palace announced William and Catherine's wedding for April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey, a joyful event that would at last overshadow the sorrow of Diana's funeral in 1997."
Jobson continued, "Privately, Charles was surprised, even 'a little irritated' that William had proposed to Catherine using the same 12-carat Ceylon sapphire and diamond ring from Garrard's 1981 catalog, that he had presented to Diana on their engagement.
According to Jobson, this insight regarding King Charles's reaction was provided to him by a former palace employee.
However, any irritation King Charles might have felt seemed to quickly evaporate.
According to Jobson, "Prince William had kept his big news secret, even from The Queen and his father, making private plans with Catherine for their future."
The royal biographer continued, "On November 16, 2010, he telephoned The Queen to announce that he and Catherine were now officially engaged. She was delighted. When asked by the press, Charles joked that the pair had been practicing long enough."
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In spite of any alleged trepidation King Charles may have experienced, it seems likely that the monarch was ultimately pleased about William and Kate's decision to marry.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.