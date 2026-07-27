Last summer, Kate Moss didn't think twice about bringing her Hermès Kelly bag to a beach in Ibiza. But this weekend, her fellow Hermès collector, Victoria Beckham, played it safe by carrying an under-$7,000 basket bag beside a similar Ibizan shore. Perhaps her Birkin already boarded her family's mega-yacht.

Victoria, David, and Romeo Beckham have been sailing around the Mediterranean Sea since Team Spain bested Argentina in the 2026 World Cup Final. So far, unlike Victoria's World Cup close-ups, Hermès bags have been noticeably absent from seaside paparazzi pics. Loro Piana's Lotus Flower Basket Bag blessed her beloved Birkins and Kellys with a much-deserved vacation.

Victoria Beckham boarded her mega-yacht in Ibiza with a Loro Piana basket bag in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Italian label sculpted the circular single-strap tote from chestnut brown leather, which housed a hidden drawstring pouch. The interior sack kept all of her rich-mom staples safe from the sun and sand, without outshining the bag's intricate weaving. In Ibiza, Beckham has styled the bag with airy semi-sheer sundresses, including a beige floral-printed maxi on July 27.

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Loro Piana Lotus Flower Basket Bag $6,900 at us.loropiana.com

It seems David Beckham might've influenced the start of his wife's Loro Piana collection: He's worn the brand on and off the red carpet for years. Back in 2023, he attended Netflix's Beckham premiere in custom navy blue suiting by Loro Piana.

Earlier this summer, Victoria was spotted on the same Ibiza boardwalk wearing the label's Gioia Shopper. Between its bottomless cotton canvas body and knotted rope handles, the carry-all was made for shoreside styling. Plus, it's even more wallet-friendly than the Lotus Flower Bag.

In May 2026, Victoria Beckham brought another Loro Piana on the same yacht in Ibiza. (Image credit: Backgrid)

She wore it with a raffia sunhat, oversized sunglasses, and another semi-sheer dress-turned-swimsuit cover-up. In true Beckham form, her off-duty outfit wasn't completely devoid of Hermès designs. The French fashion house's iconic Oran Sandals seemed to emerge beneath her dress's sand-sweeping hemline.

Finding the perfect beach bag is no easy feat, but luckily for Beckham, Loro Piana's catalog shows no shortage of suitable successors for the Lotus Flower or Gioia styles.

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Summer isn't over yet, so don't be surprised if the creative director boards another yacht with a new Loro Piana piece on her shoulder. In the meantime, upgrade any vacation outfit with one of the similar options below.

Shop Basket Bags Inspired by Victoria Beckham

TOPICS Victoria Beckham