How Princess Diana Caused One "Oscar-Winning Hollywood Actor"—Who Had Nothing But "Honorable Intentions"—to Lose His Confidence, Per Royal Butler

Once her divorce was finalized, Princess Diana became one of the most eligible people in the world. According to the princess's former royal butler, the royal was romantically pursued by an award-winning Hollywood actor, who lost some confidence after being turned down by Diana.

In his book A Royal Duty, former royal butler Paul Burrell recalled, "One Oscar-winning Hollywood actor's confident image suddenly disappeared when it proved he was too shy to ring the palace himself and ask the princess for a date: he got a friend to write a letter on his behalf."

Unfortunately for the unnamed actor, Princess Diana wasn't interested in dating him.

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"When the princess wrote back, politely refusing, he returned with another request a month later," Burrell shared. "She had a drink with him and chose never to meet him again."

Of course, this particular actor wasn't alone in propositioning Princess Diana following her divorce, according to the former butler. "He wasn't the only one with honorable intentions," Burrell said.

"He wasn't the only one with honorable intentions," Burrell said. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burrell recounted just some of the other men who attempted to date Diana after her split from King Charles.

"There was a sporting legend, who made a living out of racing in a field of competitors; a leading musician; a novelist; a lawyer; an entrepreneur; a billionaire who ran his own empire, and one extremely famous politician," the former butler noted.

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He continued, "The unfortunate thing was that while they might have provided the princess with enthralling company, her heart lay elsewhere."

"She had a drink with him and chose never to meet him again." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ultimately, Princess Diana reportedly turned down the majority of men who tried to date her, but that didn't stop the invitations from arriving.

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