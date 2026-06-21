Now that King Charles is on the throne, Prince William is the heir apparent and he has started taking on more responsibilities. However, one royal expert claims that the Prince of Wales doesn't necessarily agree to every request his father makes.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal author Norman Baker claimed, "If you are looking for a royal to cut a ribbon, you are unlikely to secure the attendance of Prince William." Baker also alleged that Prince William regularly carries out far less official royal engagements than his father, King Charles, or aunt, Princess Anne.

"We might have expected William to represent the royals at events like the funeral for U.S. president Jimmy Carter, given his father's health ruled out transatlantic travel," Baker told the outlet.

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The royal author continued, "It is rumored that Charles ordered him to go, but he refused as it was [Princess] Kate's 43rd birthday [on January 9, 2025]...Prince Edward, 14th in line to the throne, was dispatched instead."

As excuses go, not wanting to miss your wife's birthday while she's recovering from cancer is pretty hard to argue with. Plus, Kate and William have both been firm about setting boundaries for their family—an admirable feat while raising three children in the public eye.

Kate and William have both been firm about setting boundaries for their family. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Baker also claimed to the outlet, "William has stated firmly that his family must come first, and while that is laudable in some ways, is it really possible for the heir to the throne to absent himself from royal duties?"

Not wanting to miss your wife's birthday while she's recovering from cancer is pretty hard to argue with. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ultimately, by putting his wife and children ahead of the monarchy, Prince William is embodying a more modern approach to royal life. The fact that the Prince of Wales appears to be so dedicated to his family will also surely be seen as an asset when he does eventually take the throne.