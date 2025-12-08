Another Royal Wedding Is On the Way as One of Prince William and Prince Harry's "Most Beautiful" Cousins Is Reportedly Engaged
Lady Amelia Windsor is said to be engaged to property developer Ollie Lewis.
It's been a busy year for royal (and royal-adjacent) engagements. Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips proposed to his girlfriend Harriet Sperling this summer, and on the same day, Princess Diana's niece, Lady Eliza Spencer, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Channing Millard.
The Duke and Duchess of Kent's granddaughter, Lady Marina Windsor, also received an engagement ring this summer, as well as King Charles's cousin and Prince Edward's goddaughter, Ella Mountbatten. But over the weekend a report in the Daily Mail revealed that Marina's younger sister, Lady Amelia Windsor—once named the "most beautiful royal" by Tatler—is also going to walk down the aisle.
Like Lady Marina, Lady Amelia—who is currently 44th in the line of succession—is the daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews. Amelia has been dating property developer Ollie Lewis since 2023, and per the Daily Mail, the under-the-radar couple is now engaged.
Lewis has attended Wimbledon with the royal for the past two years, and they were first spotted together at the Glastonbury Festival in 2023.
Lady Amelia was pictured with Lady Marina at their grandmother's funeral in September, but the sisters rarely make official appearances with the Royal Family. Their father is a second cousin of King Charles, making Marina and Amelia third cousins of Prince William and Prince Harry.
Amelia, 30, works as a fashion model and has starred in campaigns for labels such as Chanel, Alaïa, Dolce & Gabbana, and royal-favorite brand Penelope Chilvers. She's also an advocate for the environment—a passion that runs deep through the Royal Family.
The ambassador for No More Plastic told Riise that when it comes to sustainably-minded style, she's inspired by "the stories that celebrate the makers and the material innovations that are appearing everyday."
She's also a huge fan of Stella McCartney's designs, telling the Telegraph, "Stella McCartney is someone to look up to...she makes the bigger point in her collection that you can be sustainable and stylish." Stella wedding gown, anyone?
