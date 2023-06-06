To put it simply, I consider the lives of celebrities to be the stuff of far-away dreams. From their hilltop mansions and swanky cars (not to mention their swoon-worthy fashion), most of us won’t even come close to achieving the lifestyles of the rich and famous. But does that stop us from taking inspiration from Hollywood’s elite? Of course not! And now that wedding season is in full swing, we can’t help but turn to the best celebrity engagement rings for major style inspo.

If you’re in need of hints to drop to your significant other for your own future dazzler, you’ve come to the right place. From Elizabeth Taylor’s 33-carat ring (so big, we can’t believe it’s real), Jennifer Lopez's sentimental green diamond, and Meghan Markle's sparkler made with Princess Diana's jewels, these stunning rocks are sure to leave you in shock. Expect rings with hefty price tags reaching up to $8 million from couples old and new. These are the best celebrity engagement rings, for your viewing pleasure.

Elizabeth Taylor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the Hollywood starlet had a few dazzling diamonds on her ring finger over the years, it was her 33.19-carat diamond ring given to her by her then-husband Richard Burton that remains the most notable. Bought in 1968, Burton paid $305,000 for the so-called Krupp diamond, which Taylor preferred to wear on her ring finger. Technically, it wasn't an engagement ring per se, but more of a gift, however, given its extravagance in comparison to her other rings, we couldn't leave it out. After Taylor's death in 2011, the diamond was dubbed the Elizabeth Taylor Diamond and sold at auction for a staggering $8,818,500.

Scarlett Johansson

(Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo )

Scarlett Johansson's ring from Colin Jost is one unique piece of art. The stunner features an 11-carat light-brown diamond set on a curved brown enamel band. The diamond also features a unique shape, combining an oval and pear shape to create an interesting egg silhouette. As Marie Claire previously reported, the ring is believed to be designed by Taffin's James de Givenchy and has an estimated worth of over $400,000.

Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside a jumbotron and a 50-piece orchestra at San Francisco's AT&T Park, Kanye West proposed to Kim Kardashian with a 15-carat diamond ring from Lorraine Schwartz in 2013. Then just three years later, Kardashian was given a major surprise in the middle of the night: a new, 20-carat ring! During a chat with Andy Cohen, the star explained that West had just landed a huge deal with Adidas when he woke her up with a gift from the sporting company. "And I said, 'Okay, I’ll get the shoes in the morning, babe. I’m sleeping. And then he put the Lorraine Schwartz box on my pillow and I woke up!" The new one interestingly had "Adidas" engraved on the band. Sadly, Kardashian's ring, along with other jewelry pieces with a combined value of $10 million, was stolen in her Paris robbery in 2016.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2010, Prince William proposed to college sweetheart Kate Middleton with a 12-carat oval sapphire that's surrounded by 14 diamonds. If it looks familiar, that's because it was originally Princess Diana's, given to her by the then-Prince Charles in 1981. Over 50 years ago, the stunning piece probably cost Charles around $47,000, but now the ring is reportedly worth over $400,000.

The now-iconic ring does, of course, come with a bit of controversy. Firstly, it was originally supposed to be given to Prince Harry's bride, not William's, but since William was ready to marry, Harry gave it up. Additionally, back in 1981, Charles presented Diana with an array of rings to choose from, but none of them were bespoke and anyone with enough money could have bought one. But this wasn't an issue for Diana, who continued to wear the ring throughout her marriage and after their divorce.

Jennifer Lopez

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

Over the years, Jennifer Lopez has had quite a few dazzlers on her ring finger (which we compared for your viewing pleasure). But it's her most recent one that is truly jaw-dropping. On April 8, 2022, Ben Affleck proposed with an eight-and-a-half-carat green diamond ring flanked by two trapezoid-shaped diamonds, reportedly worth a staggering $5 to 7 million thanks to the green stone's rarity, per Bloomberg. "Why green?" You might ask. "I always say the color green is my lucky color,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter, On The JLo. “Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I’ve realized there are many moments in my life when amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

The green-diamond ring is certainly an upgrade as Affleck originally proposed to Lopez in 2002 with a 6-carat pink diamond Harry Winston ring, which was worth $1.2 million at the time.

Sofia Richie

A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiarichiegrainge) A photo posted by on

We couldn't stop talking about Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's spring 2023 wedding here at MC. From her low-key wedding makeup down to her gorgeous diamond, we're obsessed. Speaking of the ring, it's about as classic as it gets. "It features an emerald-cut center diamond, approximately six carats on a thin platinum band. Since the ring is set in platinum, a naturally white metal, the diamond sparkles even brighter! I would estimate this ring costs $300,000," Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, previously told Marie Claire.

Beyoncé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's only fitting Beyoncé has an engagement ring fit for a queen, and that she certainly does. In 2008, Jay-Z popped the question with an incredible 18-carat emerald-cut diamond ring set on a split band. The stunner was designed by Lorraine Schwartz and is reportedly worth a whopping $5 million, making it one of the most expensive rings on our list.

Ariana Grande

A post shared by Solow & Co. (@solowco) A photo posted by on

The pop star was given a massive two-stone ring by Los Angeles-based real estate agent Dalton Gomez, made all the sweeter by the sentimental meaning behind it. The oval-shaped diamond is believed to be around five to six carats with an estimated worth of $150,000-$200,000. The real beauty of the ring, though, comes from the ring's small pearl. Fans believe it's a pearl taken from her late grandfather's tie-pin and incorporated into her ring, making it an incredibly sweet family heirloom.

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle has another engagement ring with ties to the late Princess Diana. Back in 2017, Prince Harry proposed to the former Suits star with a three-stone ring, designed by Harry himself and full of sentimental meaning. The large center diamond comes from Botswana, where the couple spent time together at the beginning of their relationship, while the two side diamonds come from Princess Diana's personal jewelry collection. Two years after her proposal, Meghan redesigned the original gold band in favor of a micro-pavé band.

Megan Fox

A post shared by the gunner (@machinegunkelly) A photo posted by on

When Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox in early 2022, he certainly chose a ring that suits her glamorous style. Although the stunning diamond and emerald ring appears to be just one piece, the rapper actually designed it to be two separate pieces with a special connection. "i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," he wrote on Instagram. He also revealed that the two bands are actually thorns so that if Fox takes it off, it'll hurt. How fitting.

Emily Ratajkowski

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) A photo posted by on

In 2018, the model tied the knot with producer Sebastian Bear-McClard during a private courthouse ceremony (in a mustard-yellow Zara suit, mind you). At the time, Ratajkowski only sported a simple gold band, but a few months later she was given a stunning Toi et Moi-style ring. The dazzling piece features a two-carat princess-cut diamond and a three-carat pear-shaped diamond on a simple gold band. Although the couple divorced in 2022, Ratajkowski said on her "High Low" podcast that she kept the ring, per Page Six.

Blake Lively

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have one of the most covetable relationships in the spotlight, so it's no surprise her engagement ring is equally as admired. The seven-carat ring features a massive light pink center diamond set on a pave rose-gold band. You may also notice that the ring includes a special hidden halo underneath the center stone, making the piece even more sparkly. The gorgeous piece was designed by Lorraine Schwartz and rings in at a casual $2 million.

Jessica Biel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Surely Justin Timberlake did not disappoint when he got down on one knee with this stunner. Jessica Biel's intricate, vintage-inspired ring features a six-carat square-cut center diamond complete with two halos of smaller stones. The band is just as impressive as the center with two aquamarine stones and even more diamonds. To top off this incredible ring, it's all set in blackened platinum, which gives it even more of an antique feel.

Katy Perry

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) A photo posted by on

As someone who's worn a cupcake bra and a hamburger costume to the Met Gala, Katy Perry's engagement ring should reflect her unique style. Thankfully though, her fiancé Orlando Bloom rose to the challenge. On Valentine's Day 2019, Bloom popped the question with a cluster-style ring (similar to Princess Diana's) complete with a pink center stone surrounded by eight diamonds. The large pink gem has not been confirmed, but it could be a ruby, pink diamond, or pink sapphire, which could drastically change its value. If the stone is a ruby, it could cost between $25,000 and $50,000, but if it were a diamond, it could carry a price tag upwards of $5 million, per Harpers Bazaar. No matter its value, it's still gorgeous.

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beliebers everywhere were sad to see Hailey Baldwin step out with an enormous rock on her ring finger during the summer of 2018. Justin Bieber popped the question to the model with a six to 10-carat oval-shaped diamond set in a simple gold band. Bieber custom-designed the piece himself and it reportedly cost him at least $250,000.