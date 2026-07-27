Meghan Markle Is a Little Blair Waldorf and a Lot Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in Her Latest Montecito Snap

As a member of the Royal Family and a former actress, Meghan Markle has carved out a style aesthetic all of her own. After moving back to California with husband Prince Harry to raise their children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—Meghan has been able to incorporate elements of her relaxed American style into her closet, after following a more formal royal dress code. And in her latest Montecito snap, the Duchess of Sussex showed her diverse style influences, seemingly including Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Gossip Girl icon Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester).

Shared to her Instagram Stories, Duchess Meghan was seen shopping for plants and flowers, pulling along a huge cart filled with both. Notably, Meghan's chic California style was on full display, with the royal pairing classic jeans and loafers with a J. Crew favorite. Paired with Anine Bing Kate Jeans in a classic silhouette, Veronica Beard Suede Penny Loafers, Ariel Gordon Royal Signet Stud Earrings, and a wide headband, it's easy to see a Bessette-Kennedy influence in Meghan's outfit.

Meghan Markle wearing a wide velvet headband with a rollneck sweater and jeans. (Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

Notably, the Duchess of Sussex opted to wear one of Blair Waldorf's staple accessories: a wide headband. The Gossip Girl character regularly wore statement headpieces in a wide variety of colors, and was likely inspired by New York royalty, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, to do so.

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Blair Waldorf wearing one of her trademark headbands. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Blair Waldorf headband moment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Bessette-Kennedy regularly wore wide headbands, which paired perfectly with her laidback Manhattan style. Unsurprisingly, the '90s trend saw a resurgence following the release of the TV series Love Story.

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wearing a wide headband with a turtleneck sweater and jeans. (Image credit: Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Following the release of FX's Love Story, which documents the romance between Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr., one item was instantly in demand.

In one particular scene, actress Sarah Pidgeon was seen wearing a cream rollneck sweater from J.Crew—an iconic '90s piece, which was rereleased by the brand in 2025 and remains extremely popular.

Notably, Meghan's Montecito rollneck sweater also comes from J.Crew.

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Sarah Pidgeon playing Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in FX's Love Story. (Image credit: FX Networks/YouTube)

An archive photo shows Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wearing a cream sweater with jeans. (Image credit: Bill Turnbull/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images))

Since Love Story dropped, Bessette-Kennedy's timeless style has influenced yet another generation of people. Duchess Meghan's outfit shows that the late American's fashion never goes out of style.