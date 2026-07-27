Prince William Has "Dropped Big Hints" About "The Changes" He Might Implement as King to Protect George, Charlotte, and Louis, Says Biographer

In recent years, Prince William has taken on a more central role within the Royal Family. As the heir apparent, William knows he'll one day become King, following the death of his father. As the Prince of Wales prepares for the future, one royal expert believes William has already "dropped big hints" about what everyone can expect from him.

In an interview with GB News, royal correspondent and author Simon Vigar—who is set to release The Four Wives of Windsor: Rivalries, Influence, and the Real Power Behind the Crown later this month—discussed Prince William's alleged plans.

"William dropped those big hints in the Apple TV documentary [The Reluctant Traveler], talking actually about the changes that he wants to make," Vigar explained. In particular, Prince William addressed the "insatiable" press interest surrounding the Royal Family, which leads to a lack of privacy.

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According to Vigar, Prince William is likely to prioritize making a change when it comes to how the media interacts with the Royal Family. "I put money on that being one of them," he told the outlet

Simon Vigar 'The Four Wives of Windsor: Rivalries, Influence, and the Real Power Behind the Crown' $14.99 at Amazon US

Prince William is likely to prioritize making a change when it comes to how the media interacts with the Royal Family. (Image credit: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images)

Vigar also believes that Prince William will seek to protect his three children—Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte—as they embark upon their adult lives.

"The gentleman's agreement to leave William alone at university did hold, and of course, it was a camera crew from a TV company owned by his uncle [Prince] Edward—that was the only one that actually broke it," per Vigar.

The royal biographer continued, "In terms of when George, Charlotte, and Louis complete university, once they're in their twenties, I think it'll be a similar deal, and privacy law is changing all the time. There will be similar conversations."

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Prince William addressed the "insatiable" press interest surrounding the Royal Family. (Image credit: CARLOS JASSO / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Vigar also suggested that rules regarding "what can be printed about the people" that begin dating "the young royals" will also undergo change. "It'll definitely develop," Vigar explained.

As Prince William always makes his family a priority, it makes sense that he'd want to ensure their safety as much as possible once he's King.