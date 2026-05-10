The Royal Family is known for its unmatched jewelry collection, which includes a plethora of invaluable engagement rings. But according to one former royal employee, one royal bride actually didn't like her engagement ring very much.

In his book, A Royal Duty, Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, recalled the moments leading up to the royal's engagement to King Charles. According to Burrell, a famous jeweler "was spotted with a small attaché case" at the palace, causing speculation regarding an imminent proposal.

Per the former butler, "David Thomas, who was responsible for the upkeep of the Crown Jewels in the Jewel House at the Tower of London, had in fact brought...rings, with strict instructions not to include rubies or emeralds." Burrell also shared that Thomas's attendance seemed "far too cloak-and-dagger" for anything other than a high-profile engagement.

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According to Burrell's recollection, "A selection of diamonds and sapphires was set on a tray for—oddly—The Queen's perusal. Once the monarch had made her choice, [Charles] gave his approval. Lady Diana was third in line to offer her opinion."

"A selection of diamonds and sapphires was set on a tray for—oddly—The Queen's perusal." (Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

If Burrell's account is to be believed, Princess Diana wasn't completely responsible for selecting her now-iconic engagement ring.

"The bride-to-be accepted the selection that had effectively been made for her because she did not want to appear rude and ungrateful," Burrell wrote in his book.

He continued, "As she later told me: 'I would never have chosen something quite so gaudy. If I had the chance again, it would be more elegant and simple.'"

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Princess Kate has since received Princess Diana's engagement ring. (Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

It's somewhat hard to believe that Princess Diana didn't necessarily like her engagement ring very much. In the years since, the timeless ring has been passed down to Princess Kate and continues to be envied by royal fans and jewelry connoisseurs worldwide. In hindsight, perhaps The Queen's selection was the right one, after all.