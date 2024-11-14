King Charles Is "Much Happier" After Taking The Throne, Royal Friend Claims

King Charles is celebrating his 76th birthday on Thursday, Nov. 14, but even though it's his big day, the monarch is carrying on with business as usual during a busy day of events. It's a "keep calm and carry on" attitude that some say is reflective of his "happier" attitude since he was crowned.

Author Robert Hardman—who published a revised version of his King Charles biography, Charles III, New King. New Court. The Inside Story in November—told GB News that even though the monarch was diagnosed with cancer this year, he appears to be in a more jovial mood.

"He's thoroughly enjoying being monarch," Hardman told the outlet. "He's obviously had a dreadful year, after that very bleak diagnosis he had, but things are definitely on an upward trajectory." This joyful approach has been evident during The King's recent engagements, such as a Nov. 13 reception for stars of TV and film at Buckingham Palace.

Charles appeared to be in a festive mood as he met guests from the film and TV industry at a Nov. 13 reception. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite his recent cancer diagnosis, The King—seen at a church service in early November—has kept his spirits up. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He's actually much happier since becoming King," the biographer continued, revealing that one of Charles's friends gave him some insights into Charles's cool and calm attitude over the past year.

"One of his close friends said to me, there's a new kind of serenity about him since he's become king, because he no longer has to ask people if he can do things, he's in charge," Hardman continued. (Insert Charles in Charge joke here).

The royal commentator added that despite The King's upbeat mood these days, he has a number of family dramas to deal with on top of a full plate of duties. However, Hardman noted, "he's got cancer, and everyone's trying to keep his stress levels down."

Charles showed off his fun side at a September reception with women from a New Zealand rugby team. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King visited with students benefiting from one of the new Coronation Food Hubs on his birthday, Nov. 14. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite his health struggles, Charles recently took on his first major overseas tour since becoming King, traveling to Australia and Samoa with Queen Camilla in October—and winning the hearts of the public along the way.

The King's birthday was marked with a 41-gun salute in London's Green Park and at the Tower of London, per Sky News, and he spent the day opening the first two Coronation Food Hubs. The distribution centers we designed to support communities and "to bridge the gap between food waste and food need" across the U.K., per Buckingham Palace.

Charles—who was recently called "a true food hero" by his stepson, Tom Parker Bowles—took part in a "surplus food festival" with meals created from food which would otherwise have gone to waste.

During one sweet moment, a group of schoolchildren sang "Happy birthday, Your Majesty" as The King—who appeared visibly moved—looked on. Here's to many more birthday memories ahead.

