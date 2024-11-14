King Charles Is "Much Happier" After Taking The Throne, Royal Friend Claims
Charles in charge, indeed.
King Charles is celebrating his 76th birthday on Thursday, Nov. 14, but even though it's his big day, the monarch is carrying on with business as usual during a busy day of events. It's a "keep calm and carry on" attitude that some say is reflective of his "happier" attitude since he was crowned.
Author Robert Hardman—who published a revised version of his King Charles biography, Charles III, New King. New Court. The Inside Story in November—told GB News that even though the monarch was diagnosed with cancer this year, he appears to be in a more jovial mood.
"He's thoroughly enjoying being monarch," Hardman told the outlet. "He's obviously had a dreadful year, after that very bleak diagnosis he had, but things are definitely on an upward trajectory." This joyful approach has been evident during The King's recent engagements, such as a Nov. 13 reception for stars of TV and film at Buckingham Palace.
"He's actually much happier since becoming King," the biographer continued, revealing that one of Charles's friends gave him some insights into Charles's cool and calm attitude over the past year.
"One of his close friends said to me, there's a new kind of serenity about him since he's become king, because he no longer has to ask people if he can do things, he's in charge," Hardman continued. (Insert Charles in Charge joke here).
The royal commentator added that despite The King's upbeat mood these days, he has a number of family dramas to deal with on top of a full plate of duties. However, Hardman noted, "he's got cancer, and everyone's trying to keep his stress levels down."
Despite his health struggles, Charles recently took on his first major overseas tour since becoming King, traveling to Australia and Samoa with Queen Camilla in October—and winning the hearts of the public along the way.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The King's birthday was marked with a 41-gun salute in London's Green Park and at the Tower of London, per Sky News, and he spent the day opening the first two Coronation Food Hubs. The distribution centers we designed to support communities and "to bridge the gap between food waste and food need" across the U.K., per Buckingham Palace.
Charles—who was recently called "a true food hero" by his stepson, Tom Parker Bowles—took part in a "surplus food festival" with meals created from food which would otherwise have gone to waste.
During one sweet moment, a group of schoolchildren sang "Happy birthday, Your Majesty" as The King—who appeared visibly moved—looked on. Here's to many more birthday memories ahead.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Gigi Hadid's Latest Beauty Look Was So Bright, It Stopped Traffic
She's giving rush hour a brand-new meaning.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Halle Berry Brought Back Her Iconic Oscars Dress on a Runway
It looks even better now.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Wear This Scent If You Want to Fake A Swiss Boarding School Education and A Bottomless Trust Fund
The compliments are endless.
By Audrey Noble Published
-
Prince Andrew May Have Saved His Home But it Reportedly Needs More Than $300k in Restoration Work
Royal Lodge is allegedly moldy and falling apart.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Might Change Some of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Rituals as He's Less Traditional
"I don't think Charles will exactly rip up the rule book, but there's a strong chance he'll loosen some of the rules."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Reportedly Doesn't Own One Modern Device That Even Queen Elizabeth Had
He's keeping it old school.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Made a Dark Joke About "Idiot" Boris Johnson Before Her Death
The Queen apparently had "mischief in her eye" as she made the brutal comments.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Was Accused of Being Too "Woke" By Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Johnson "went in quite hard" on Charles, per a new book.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Follows in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps With 'Paddington in Peru' Cameo
"We don't like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington's obviously a very modest fellow."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Training at the Gym" After Completing Her Cancer Treatment
"She has changed the way she lives her life."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Is Being Replaced at Royal Events as She's Too Sick to Attend After Australia Visit
"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements."
By Amy Mackelden Published