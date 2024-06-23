In An Attempt to Spend More Time with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, King Charles “Has Had Discussions About an Official Visit to the United States,” Royal Author Says
The King apparently feels compelled to take matters into his own hands as Prince Harry remains wary of bringing his kids to the U.K. because of ongoing security concerns.
The ever-complicated relationship between King Charles and Prince Harry has trickled down to Harry and Meghan’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and “It’s left a massive hole in his heart that he’s only spent a few fleeting days with them and then video calls on important days,” a source told Us Weekly of Charles’ relationship with two of his five grandkids. They also noted that the King is close to the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and that “He longs for the same relationship with his American grandkids.”
The main reason Archie and Lili don’t visit the U.K., they said, is because of security issues due to Harry and Meghan no longer having a permanent residence in Harry’s home country after their 2023 eviction from Frogmore Cottage. “If the King wanted to see them so badly, he could make it easier to do so,” they said.
“King Charles would love to be closer to Harry and to have a relationship with his son that actually works,” royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror. “But this depends on Harry giving his father cast-iron guarantees that there will be no more books and no more embarrassing interviews.”
Quinn also told The Mirror that the King is in discussions to visit the U.S. out of desperation to fix matters with Harry and see his grandkids. Queen Camilla—herself very close to her own grandkids—seems to be pushing her husband towards a closer relationship with Archie and Lili, including, earlier this month, “encouraging efforts to boost their bond” by urging the King to send Lili a “heartfelt gift and card” for her third birthday on June 4, The Mirror reports. Harry seems to be doing his part to get his family over to the U.K. at some point, as Quinn said that Harry has been on the hunt for a “secluded Georgian house” nearby Charles’ Highgrove estate.
“Harry has spent a lot of time trying to work out what sort of U.K. base he might have,” Quinn said. “He has no experience of living in anything other than well-protected houses that are also well away from the public, so he has a huge problem. Every house he looks at has drawbacks.”
With Harry not likely to bring the kids to the U.K. anytime soon—he told the court in his legal battle over U.K. police protection that Archie and Lili can’t “feel at home” in the U.K. if it’s “not possible to keep them safe” there—Charles might take matters into his own hands, Quinn said.
“Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future, and there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren,” Quinn said. “But there are mountains of planning to be overcome before that becomes even a remote possibility.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Quinn continued that “King Charles has privately visited many other countries—he made an unpublicized visit to Transylvania, for example, to check up on his rental properties—so it’s certainly possible that he would make a discreet, private visit to Harry and the children in California,” he said. “He is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lili will not remember him as the warm, friendly grandfather he wants to be.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Jennifer Lopez Glows in an Under-$100 Swimsuit on Her Italian Getaway
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, and Blake Lively have all been known to sport this affordable brand.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Olympian Kathleen Ledecky Balances a Glass of Chocolate Milk on Her Head While Swimming
Who needs a gold medal when you can do this?!
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Doja Cat Refines Her Naked Corset Dress With a Blazer and Boots
The elevated barely-there look was fit for both the red carpet and a casual shopping trip.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Prince Harry’s Past Criticism of Queen Camilla “Still Bothers” King Charles, and He Feels “Torn” Between His Wife and His Younger Son
“He’s always been very protective of Camilla. It’s not easy for him to forgive people who have scorned her.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
As the Battle Over Royal Lodge Rages On Between Brothers King Charles and Prince Andrew, Andrew Is Bringing In a “Secret Weapon” to Help Plead His Case
The fight over possession of the 30-room mansion on the Windsor Estate has dragged on for 18 months and counting.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
A Key Decision Made by King Charles at Trooping the Colour Shows That He Views His Daughter-in-Law Princess Kate As His Equal, Expert Says
The King was “brought close to tears” Saturday, which marked a return to public life for Kate after six months away.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles and Younger Brother Prince Andrew’s Feud Over Royal Lodge Is Reportedly “So Bitter” That It Rivals That of Prince William and Prince Harry
One brothers-at-odds narrative was already one too many.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana’s Brother Charles Spencer Hires the Same Divorce Lawyer That Prince Charles Used In His 1996 Divorce from Diana
Fiona Shackleton, known as the “steel magnolia” of lawyers, also represented Prince Andrew in his divorce from Sarah Ferguson the same year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles Would Be “Delighted” to Have Kate Middleton Return to Royal Duties for Trooping the Colour Balcony Appearance on Saturday
If her health allows her to appear on the public stage, “It would reinforce the strength of the monarchy moving forward,” according to an expert.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Queen Camilla Says King Charles “Won’t Slow Down and Won’t Do What He’s Told” As He Continues to Battle Cancer
The King is a known workaholic, which apparently hasn’t changed even through a health scare.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles and Prince William Once Had a “Sense of Rivalry,” But “Tricky Family Issues” Have Reportedly Brought Them Closer Together Than Ever
Once in competition with his son for the public’s favor, the King now sees William as a “useful ally,” both in matters inside the royal family and in discharging diplomatic duties.
By Rachel Burchfield Published