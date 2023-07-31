King Charles Still Hasn’t Read ‘Spare,’ as It’s “So Hurtful” for Him

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Spare—written by Prince Harry and ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer—is one of the bestselling books of not just 2023, but of all time. (It broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time, as a matter of fact.) One person who has not perused through its pages? One King Charles, who The Mirror reports hasn’t read the tome because it’s “so hurtful.” That said, he (along with the rest of the world) knows of its contents, surely having been briefed by aides at the time of its release back in January.

Royal editor Rebecca English of The Daily Mail cites a friend of the family as saying “Why would he read something he knows is going to be so hurtful?” (Point taken—after all, how would any of us feel if our family’s dirty laundry ended up on the bestseller list?) Though the King hasn’t read the 416 pages of the book—and maybe never will—the family does seem to be encouraged that, going forward, Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s projects look to be centered around subject matter outside of their life as working royals. “If true, that can only be a good thing and may offer a sliver of hope that at some point in the future personal relationships can be rebuilt,” a close source said, per The Mirror.

Royal correspondent Valentine Low said on a recent Good Morning Britain appearance “I think Harry and Meghan do want to move on. I’ve spoken to their people who, basically, in terms of accusations against the royal family, they say, ‘We’re done. We’ve done that.’” Low added that he doesn’t think any more books, programs, or big interviews will happen from either Harry or Meghan regarding the royal family.

Per OK , the couple seem intent on mending fences and are even considering renting an apartment in Kensington Palace—the former home of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children and, before them, Princess Diana—to show Prince William in particular that they’re serious about reconciliation. “He and Meghan want to keep a sense of balance in their lives and their mental health intact,” a source said. “He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves. He hopes that will please William and show that they’re serious about coming back.”

OK reports that “William wants to put his feud with Harry behind them for the sake of the monarchy,” a source said, adding that William is game to let Harry come back into the fold as a working royal, but not part-time. “He says it wouldn’t be fair to the other working members of the royal family,” the source said.

As the royal family plans to retreat to Balmoral in Scotland for their traditional end-of-summer holiday, Harry and Meghan—along with children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—are always invited but “not expected,” royal expert Robert Jobson writes for The Daily Express . “They have been given an ‘open invite’ to join family gatherings by the Palace, but no personal olive branch has been extended by the King for the summer getaway,” Jobson said. “There is not much dialogue, if any, between the King and his second son, an insider told me.”

