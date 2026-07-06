King Charles Has an Unusual Nickname for Queen Camilla That's Influenced By His Travels
The King has used one surprising term of endearment for his wife of 21 years.
Royal nicknames are an endless source of fascination, with everyone from Queen Elizabeth (a.k.a. Lilibet) to Prince George (PG Tips) going by some adorable aliases. But when it comes to Queen Camilla, she has a rather unexpected nickname, according to royal author Gyles Brandreth.
Writing in his biography of the late Queen, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, Brandreth shares that King Charles “sometimes calls” his wife Camilla “Mehbooba,” noting the nickname is “Urdu for ‘my beloved.’”
Urdu is the official language of Pakistan and is also commonly spoken in India, a country Charles has a deep affinity for and has visited 10 times since 1975.
The King has even called Queen Camilla by her Urdu pet name during public speeches, like when he attended an event for the British Asian Trust in 2022.
“I cannot quite believe it is almost two years to the day that both my mehbooba and myself were able to be with all of you,” he told the crowd at the time.
Although King Charles doesn't speak fluent Urdu, he's proficient in French and can speak conversational German and Welsh, along with having knowledge of the Scottish Gaelic and Greek languages.
As for Queen Camilla's nickname, she also has another unusual one, although King Charles reportedly didn't care for it. According to royal biographer Robert Hardman (via the Daily Mail), some friends and family started calling her “Lorraine,” a play on the French word for Queen, “la reine,” when it seemed she'd never become Queen. “She always saw the funny side of that—even if Prince Charles did not,” a friend said.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.