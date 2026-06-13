For Trooping the Colour 2026, Queen Camilla repeated a recognizable coat dress from Fiona Clare. The military-inspired design was a departure from the pastel coats and dresses usually worn by members of the Royal Family, but Queen Camilla’s confidence shined through as she coordinated next to her husband, King Charles.

Queen Camilla and King Charles arrive at Trooping the Colour 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla and King Charles arrive at Trooping the Colour 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla is acting Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, which is where she found inspiration for the bespoke coat from her preferred designer, Fiona Clare. The red wool base with black and gold trim and gold military-inspired buttons creates a feminine rendition of the Grenadier Guards uniform, and is notably similar to King Charles’s own military coat. The similar designs create a unified image of The King and Queen, representing their country on the most important royal occasion of the year.

Queen Camilla first wore the coat dress in 2023, paired with a Philip Treacy hat inspired by the Grenadier Guards bearskins. This year, she wore a new black beret, also designed by Philip Treacy, which featured a unique white plume and gold detail. The gold design is a reimagination of the cap badge of the Grenadier Guards, which features a “flaming grenade,” the same cap badge worn by King Charles.

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Queen Camilla at Trooping the Colour 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla's hat at Trooping the Colour 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While we initially thought King Charles and Queen Camilla were sporting matching gold pineapples on their hats, the flaming grenade has an interesting history. It is one of the oldest military symbols in military history, used by different regiments and military groups throughout the world. Queen Camilla’s white plume—officially known as a heckle—has historical meaning as well, signifying her role as colonel.

The departure from feminine coats and hats to a bold military-inspired look, matching King Charles’s regal uniform, demonstrates Queen Camilla’s role as The King’s modern "strength and stay." The two look unified in their commitment to the United Kingdom, representing Britain in a modern world.

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