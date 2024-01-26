King Charles Apparently Visited Princess Kate Ahead of His Surgery in the Same Hospital

King Charles has shown his support for daughter-in-law Princess Kate as she continues her stay in a London hospital.

As reported by People, the monarch paid a visit to the Princess of Wales at The London Clinic in the British capital's Marylebone neighborhood, as he was being admitted to the same hospital for his own scheduled surgery.

The King arrived with wife Queen Camilla ahead of his treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Catherine is currently recovering in hospital from last week's "planned abdominal surgery," though Kensington Palace opted not to share details of her exact diagnosis. While her long recovery period—she's not expected to resume royal engagements until after Easter—unfortunately points to a serious condition, we do know that her surgery was not related to cancer. Royal fans are obviously concerned for the Princess' welfare, but knowing this has certainly helped limit people's worry.

Just hours after the Palace revealed that Kate had undergone surgery, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that the King was due to be treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate sometime this week.

Amid these health concerns, a source told The Sun, "The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit."

In an awful turn of events, Charles and Kate are not the only royals who have shared adverse health news over the last few days. Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, announced earlier this week that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer, which came just months after she was successfully treated for breast cancer.

Wishing all three royals a prompt and full recovery at this difficult time.