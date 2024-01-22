Sarah Ferguson Says She's "In Good Spirits and Grateful" Amid New Cancer Diagnosis

One day after news broke that Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with skin cancer, the Duchess of York herself has shared her thoughts and feelings about the "shock" diagnosis with her fans.
Despite the obvious fear her health update has caused, the duchess was characteristically philosophical in her reflection.
"I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was," the A Most Intriguing Lady author wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself posing makeup-free during a mountain getaway.
"Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support," she continued.
"I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent."
The duchess went on to express her gratitude to her medical teams throughout her two diagnoses. "I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support," she concluded.
Among the commenters was Naomi Campbell, who wrote, "Praying for recovery seeming [sic] love"
In June 2023, a representative for Fergie shared that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and that she had received a successful surgery to treat the disease. The duchess went on to turn her difficult experience into a good deed, using her platform to encourage women everywhere to be vigilant and check their breasts often.
In an awful turn of events, the Duchess of York is the third prominent member of the Royal Family to share adverse news about their health in the space of just a few days.
Last week, Kate, the Princess of Wales, was admitted to hospital for a planned abdominal surgery, while the same day King Charles announced he would be treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate this week.
Wishing all three royals a swift and complete recovery.
