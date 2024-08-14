Kylie Jenner Faced Intense "Pressure" from the Public Amid Plastic Surgery Speculation

Having grown up on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner has been in the spotlight since she was very young. Despite finding huge success as the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner has also dealt with the negative side of fame. As a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, almost every aspect of her life has been dissected by the general public. In a new interview, the mother-of-two has reflected on the judgment she faced following media speculation she'd undergone cosmetic surgery procedures as a teenager.

"That was 10 years ago now," Jenner told British Vogue. "Naturally you’re in such a different place," she explained. "The world put a lot of pressure on a teenager, me, to make the right decisions. And I just have to be gentle with myself because although I carried so much responsibility in the moment, I was just trying to do what was best for me. I was just trying my best as a human."

Understandably, Jenner seems to have wrestled with the things she experienced as a young person. While external forces placed her under immense pressure, she has attempted to make her peace with that time in her life. "I have to realize: "It’s OK, Kylie.'" She continued, "Looking back, I’m like, 'God, I was 17, 18.'"

During the same interview, Jenner revealed she felt like "such a failure" for not being able to settle on a name for her son. Aire Webster was born on February 2, 2022, but he was previously known by the names Wolf and Knight. Jenner explained, "My son’s name was actually Knight for a long time and my daughter, still to this day, is like, 'Do you remember when Aire’s name was Knight?'" Stormi even told her mom, "That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better."

Jenner also candidly explained that postpartum depression affected her following both of her pregnancies. "Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about," she told the publication. "On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, 'I can’t figure out his name.'"