Kylie Jenner Faced Intense "Pressure" from the Public Amid Plastic Surgery Speculation
"Looking back, I’m like, 'God, I was 17, 18.'"
Having grown up on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner has been in the spotlight since she was very young. Despite finding huge success as the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner has also dealt with the negative side of fame. As a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, almost every aspect of her life has been dissected by the general public. In a new interview, the mother-of-two has reflected on the judgment she faced following media speculation she'd undergone cosmetic surgery procedures as a teenager.
"That was 10 years ago now," Jenner told British Vogue. "Naturally you’re in such a different place," she explained. "The world put a lot of pressure on a teenager, me, to make the right decisions. And I just have to be gentle with myself because although I carried so much responsibility in the moment, I was just trying to do what was best for me. I was just trying my best as a human."
Understandably, Jenner seems to have wrestled with the things she experienced as a young person. While external forces placed her under immense pressure, she has attempted to make her peace with that time in her life. "I have to realize: "It’s OK, Kylie.'" She continued, "Looking back, I’m like, 'God, I was 17, 18.'"
During the same interview, Jenner revealed she felt like "such a failure" for not being able to settle on a name for her son. Aire Webster was born on February 2, 2022, but he was previously known by the names Wolf and Knight. Jenner explained, "My son’s name was actually Knight for a long time and my daughter, still to this day, is like, 'Do you remember when Aire’s name was Knight?'" Stormi even told her mom, "That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better."
Jenner also candidly explained that postpartum depression affected her following both of her pregnancies. "Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about," she told the publication. "On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, 'I can’t figure out his name.'"
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
Kylie Jenner Felt Like "Such a Failure" for Changing Son Aire's Name Several Times
"Do you remember when Aire's name was Knight?"
By Amy Mackelden Published
